Which NBA team does Dennis Schroder play for?

Dennis Schroder is making waves for Germany at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The veteran NBA point guard has guided the team to a finals run after they beat teams like Slovenia and USA. Schroder has been at the forefront of things as the team's leader.

Through seven games, Schroder is averaging a team-high 17.1 points and 6.7 assists per game. He has emerged as the team's best player for the second consecutive tournament after bagging 22.1 points and 7.1 assists in the 2022 EuroBasket. He led Germany to a bronze medal finish in that tournament.

Schroder is known for his time with the LA Lakers lately in the NBA. He recently finished his second stint with the franchise and departed in free agency. However, with the FIBA World Cup dominating basketball circles, details about Schroder's new team have gone unnoticed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which team does Dennis Schroder play for?

Schroder left the LA Lakers in free agency this summer after playing on a minimum contract worth $2.6 million. Schroder played well above his contract value. That presented him the opportunity to sign with another team for the full non-taxpayer mild-level exception worth $12.4 million.

Dennis Schroder will play for the Toronto Raptors next season. They offered him a two-year $25.2 million contract. He will make $12.4 million this year and $13.0 million next season. Schroder likely replaces the departing Fred VanVleet as the team's starting point guard.

Lakers will miss Schroder's poise in crunch situations

Dennis Schroder enjoyed a successful stint in LA, averaging 12.6 points and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 41.5%, including 85.7% from deep. He was solid as a point-of-attack defender on the perimeter. Schroder's second stint with LA was filled with highlights of him making clutch plays all season long.

He was the most consistent role player for the Lakers alongside Austin Reaves before and after their trade deadline turnaround. LA would've hoped to re-sign him this summer, but offering him the non-taxpayer mid-level exception wasn't an option.

The Lakers had to address other roster needs and bring back other free agents like Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, which hindered their chances of re-signing Schroder on a team-friendly deal.

Suggested reading: What are Dennis Schroder's contract details with Raptors? Salary, duration & more