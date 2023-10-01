Which players featured in 2010s and also played for Heat? NBA HoopGrids answers for October 1st

The NBA Hoop Grids for October 1 has been released for fans to challenge themselves and answer the nine cells.

Let’s try to solve the puzzle. Here’s today’s grid:

Clues for October 1 NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 1 – Player who spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 – Player who had a run with the Bulls and Miami Heat

Cell 3 – A player who suited up for the Bulls and Sacramento Kings

Cell 4 – Cleveland Cavaliers player who also had time in Portland

Cell 5 – Player who played for the Cavaliers and Heat

Cell 6 – Cavs player who also spent time in Sacramento

Cell 7 – Player who played in the 2010s for the Blazers

Cell 8 – Player featured in the 2010s as a member of the Heat

Cell 9 – Sacramento player who is featured in the 2010s

Answers to the October 1 NBAHoopGrids

Ron Brewer is a possible answer for Cell 1. He played for the Blazers in the 1970s and was a member of the Bulls in 1985.

An easy answer, however, is Scottie Pippen, who was a six-time NBA champion with the Bulls and ended his career in Portland.

P.J. Brown makes the cut for Cell 2 as he played for the Heat in the 1990s and one season with the Bulls in the mid-2000s

A great answer, though, is Dwyane Wade, who played for his hometown of Chicago (2016-17 season) after a great run in Miami.

Bob Hansen is good for Cell 3. He played for Sacramento in the 1990-91 season and played and won an NBA title in Chicago the season after.

An alternate for this cell is Brad Miller, who had stints with the Bulls and the Kings in the 2000s.

James Jones is a go for Cell 4. He played with the Cavaliers late in his career and won a title in 2016. Earlier in his career, he played a season in Portland (2007-08).

For Cell 5, Damon Jones fits after spending a season each with the Heat and Cavaliers in the mid-2000s.

The best answer here, however, is LeBron James, who helped both the Heat (2021 and 2013) and Cavaliers (2016) win NBA titles in the 2010s.

Andre Miller is great for Cell 6. He spent his first three years in the NBA with the Cavaliers (1999-2001) and spent a year (2014-15) in Sacramento late in his career.

There are a variety of ways to go about Cell 7 and Sergio Rodriguez may not necessarily be it (he played in Portland from 2006-2009). Definitely, a better answer here is Damian Lillard, who spent 11 years in Portland from 2012 before being traded this offseason.

For Cell 8, Daequan Cook is one way to go about it, having played for Miami from 2007-2010. Better options, though, are members of the Heat champion squads in the 2010s like James, Wade and Chris Bosh.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is a thumbs-up for Cell 9, having played for the Kings in his first three years in the NBA 2017-2019.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopsGrid:

We can consider this solution although Sergio Rodrigues in Cell 7 may not be fit as he played for the Blazers from 2006-2009.