Which teams are playing on NBA opening night 2023? Players, venue & more

NBA opening night is right around the corner. The 2023-24 season is days away. There is a strong group of contenders at the top that will try to knock off the defending champion Denver Nuggets. All the action begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The doubleheader starts with the champion Denver Nuggets hosting the LA Lakers. Then the Phoenix Suns will visit the Golden State Warriors in the nightcap.

Both Western Conference games feature All-Star players and great matchups on TNT. They will also stream on B/R Sports on MAX.

Let’s take a look at the games.

NBA opening night: Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview

Date: Tuesday

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

The first matchup features a rematch of the Western Conference finals. It is a star-studded lineup. LeBron James and Anthony Davis headline the new-look Lakers, while superstar Nikola Jokic looks to lead his team to an opening win as Denver begins its title defense.

It will be ring night for the Nuggets as they celebrate their title. It may be a bit of a distraction. However, Jokic will likely be unbothered as usual. Jokic tore up the Lakers at times in the playoffs last year and may do the same again.

The Lakers will throw some new bodies at him this time. They had some defensive success slowing down Jokic with the combined defense of Davis and Hachimura. However, Jokic carved them up with his trademark passes.

LA added some bigs this offseason that could also pester Jokic. Expect LA to throw Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes at Jokic when Davis is resting.

It should be a great matchup. Austin Reaves could have a big night going up against Jamal Murray. The two may trade big shots down the stretch. James of course will be out to prove he is aging like a fine wine and has plenty left in the tank in his 21st season.

NBA opening night: Suns vs. Warriors Preview

Date: Tuesday

Time: 11 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

The new-look Suns take on Kevin Durant’s old teammates in Golden State. The Suns have one potentially explosive lineup. They added Bradley Beal alongside Durant and Devin Booker. They will be difficult to stop.

The Warriors, meanwhile, dealt Jordan Poole away in exchange for Chris Paul. It will be interesting to see how he fits in the veteran-heavy lineup. The Warriors will make another run with their championship core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Curry showed last year that he is still a top five player in the league and one of the best scorers in any game. Paul will have to adapt his game to be less ball-dominant to fit in the Warriors system. It could prove to be a formidable pair with Paul hitting Curry on off-the-ball movements.