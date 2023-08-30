Which teams are playing in the tie-breaker to qualify for the 2nd round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup?

Team USA, Dominican Republic, Italy, Lithuania, Montenegro, Germany, Australia, Spain, Canada and Latvia have already qualified for the second of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. There are still six slots left for the next phase of the tournament being held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The Dominican Republic and Italy are in for Group A while Team USA has qualified from Group C. Lithuania and Montenegro will represent Group D, and Australia and Germany are in the next round for Group E.

Spain, from Group G, is also in the second round while Canada plowed through Group H. Slovenia and Serbia are likely to qualify for the next round as well given their undefeated status heading into the third day of the FIBA World Cup.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The question is which teams are expected to make it through the next round in today's tiebreaker games?

Also Read: Slovenia vs. Cape Verde Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Which teams are in tiebreakers in today's FIBA World Cup games?

There are eight games on the third day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Team USA's match against Jordan, and Spain's game against Iran have no bearing since the two Asian countries have already been eliminated.

If Slovenia and Serbia defeat Cape Verde and South Sudan, respectively, they will qualify for the second round. Puerto Rico needs to win against China if they want to qualify for the next round depending on the outcome of the South Sudan vs. Serbia game.

New Zealand vs. Greece

The winner of this matchup will qualify for the next round for Group C. They have an even record, both losing to the United States and getting wins against Jordan. Greece is the favorite to win but expect New Zealand to make the game close and interesting.

Georgia vs. Venezuela

With Slovenia expected to beat Cape Verde later today, Georgia will need a win over Venezuela to qualify for the second round of the World Cup. If Venezuela somehow pulls off the upset, point difference will likely come into play.

Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

Just like Greece vs. New Zealand, the winner of Brazil vs. Ivory Coast will move into the next round. Brazil will be the favorite to win the game because of their overall talent and how Ivory Coast barely got a win over Iran. Nevertheless, the ball is round and an upset can happen.

Also Read: Team USA vs. Jordan Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds and more | FIBA World Cup 2023

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)