Which teams are playing tonight in the 2021 NBA Playoffs? - May 25th, 2021 

2021 NBA Playoffs action continues with three enticing matchups scheduled for Tuesday night. Some of the biggest stars in the NBA like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Chris Paul and many more will all be in action.

On that note, let's see what fixtures are scheduled for May 25th, 2021.

Which teams are in action tonight in the 2021 NBA Playoffs?

#1 Fixture - Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets | Game 2

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets

Time - 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 5:00 AM IST) | Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics will lock horns in Game 2 of their first-round series tonight. The Nets claimed a 104-93 win in Game 1, thanks to top-drawer performances from their 'Big-Three' - Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The trio combined for 82 points on the night as they helped their team rally to beat the Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics, who started the game brilliantly and were up by seven points at halftime, will be eager to capitalize on a good start if they get one. The teams will travel to Boston for Games 3 and 4 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs series.

#2 Fixture - LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns | Game 2

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Time - 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST) | Venue - Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

The defending champs LA Lakers will be looking to get back to winning ways after a dismal performance in Game 1 of their first-round 2021 NBA Playoffs series against the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton put on a show for the Suns on their playoff debut as the former tallied 34 points, while the latter recorded 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Anthony Davis had a quiet night and took responsibility for the loss after his poor performance. He returned with just 13 points and seven rebounds. The Lakers lost the tie 90-99 as they continued to struggle offensively. Meanwhile, LeBron James tallied 18 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds on the night but will be eager to lead his side to a win tonight.

#3 Fixture - Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers | Game 2

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

Time - 10:30 PM ET (Wednesday, 8:00 AM IST) | Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

The LA Clippers will look to bounce back against the Dallas Mavericks tonight after suffering a shock 103-113 defeat in Game 1 on Saturday. Luka Doncic was in lethal form and notched up his third playoff triple-double on the night. He finished the game with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Luka Doncic has played 7 playoff games. He has 3 triple doubles.



No other Mavs player has a playoff triple-double in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/bjgwanThDI — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 22, 2021

The Clippers had an off-night as far as shooting was concerned as they made just 11-of-40 attempts from deep. Kawhi Leonard led the charge with 26 points and 10 rebounds for the side, while Paul George recovered well after a slow start to score 23 points. However, both stars will have to produce big performances to help their side level the series 1-1 before they head to Texas for Games 3 and 4 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs first-round matchup.

