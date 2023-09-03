Which Warriors players have also played for the Lakers and Kings? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 3

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released and it contains a new challenge for NBA fans.

Here's a look at the Sept. 3 Immaculate Grid.

Clues for Grids 4 and 5 on September 3 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 4 refers to a Warriors player who also played for the LA Lakers. There are a couple of players that qualify for this grid, such as Quinn Cook and JaVale McGee.

Quinn Cook played two seasons with the Warriors before spending a season with the Lakers. McGee played two seasons each for both the teams.

Meanwhile, Grid 5 refers to a Warriors player as well but this one for players who played for the Sacramento Kings. Players who qualify for this grid are the following: Matt Barnes and Harrison Barnes.

Answers for the rest of the grids on September 3 NBA Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers: D'Angelo Russell or Brook Lopez.

Russell has played three seasons with the Lakers and two seasons with the Nets. Meanwhile, Lopez has played nine seasons with the Nets and only one season with the Lakers.

Grid 2 - NBA player who played for the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings: Kessler Edwards

Edwards started his first two seasons in the NBA with the Nets before playing one season for the Kings.

Grid 3 - NBA player who played for the Brooklyn Nets who averaged 20+ points per game in a season: Kyrie Irving or Kevin Durant

Irving played three full seasons with the Nets and averaged 20+ points in all of them. Kevin Durant averaged 20+ points for two complete seasons with the Nets.

Grid 6 - NBA player who played for the Golden State Warriors and averaged 20+ points per game in a season: Steph Curry or Monta Ellis

Curry has averaged 20+ points for 11 seasons with the Warriors. Ellis, on the other hand, averaged 20+ points for four seasons with the Warriors.

Grid 7 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and the LA Lakers: Dwight Howard or Shaquille O'Neal

Howard played eight seasons with the Magic and three seasons with the Lakers. O'Neal on the other hand, played his first four NBA seasons with the Magic before playing eight seasons with the Lakers.

Grid 8 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and the Sacramento Kings: Nick Anderson or Hedo Turkoglu

Anderson played 10 seasons with the Magic before his two seasons with the Kings. Meanwhile, Turkoglu played three seasons with the Kings and eight seasons with the Magic.

Grid 9 - NBA player who played for the Orlando Magic and averaged 20+ points per game in a season: Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway or Tracy McGrady

Hardaway averaged 20+ points for three seasons with the Magic, while Mcgrady averaged 20+ points for four seasons with the Magic.

Filled-out September 3 NBA Immaculate Grid

Here is the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid for Sept. 3.

NBA Immaculate Grid for September 3

The answers for the latest Immaculate Grid range from current to past NBA players who made their mark on the teams they played for. This grid continues its trend of testing the depth of knowledge of NBA fans.

