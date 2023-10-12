While searching for Kim Kardashian's s*x tape in 2007, Jeff Teague inadvertently downloaded $5 million worth of music over 5 days

Jeff Teague enjoyed 12 seasons in the NBA and had been part of some memorable teams. Prior to his arrival in the league, the former Wake Forest standout almost got kicked out of college in an attempt to watch Kim Kardashian's s*x tape.

In a story Teague shared on the Club 520 podcast, he said that he almost got in trouble with the authority during his sophomore year at Wake Forest.

"My sophomore year at Wake Forest, they told me about Lime Wire. I was downloading thousands of music. Got thirsty. Everybody like, did you see Kim Kardashian s*x tape? I got to go find this. It was downloading for five days," says Teague.

Days later, the police came knocking at his door and tried to talk to Teague. Not knowing what he had done, the six-foot-three guard saw his coach already shaking his head.

Teague was asked to bring his laptop and it was confiscated due to excessive downloading of music worth more than $5 million, including the Kim Kardashian s*x tape.

When asked by the police what triggered him to do this, Teague shamefully said that it was because of the Kim Kardashian s*x tape. The police also told him that they were able to find him because of downloading the forbidden film.

Jeff Teague's college career at Wake Forest

Jeff Teague was a standout player for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during his college years. As a freshman in the 2007-08 NCAA season, he was the second-highest scorer on the team with 13.9 points per game behind James Johnson.

In his second year at Wake Forest, he was named an All-American player and followed in the footsteps of NBA superstar Chris Paul, who also studied at the school.

Teague also earned awards in college like the Bob Cousy Award, the John Wooden Award and the Oscar Robertson Trophy. He led the Demon Deacons in multiple categories from scoring, assists, steals and three-point shooting. During his Wake Forest stay, he reached the milestone of scoring more than 1,000 points.

With his college performance, Jeff Teague entered the NBA in 2009 where he was picked 19th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.