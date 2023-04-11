Who are the 5 most dominant NBA teams in history?

The NBA has seen some exceptional teams take center stage since its inception. Making the finals in consecutive years isn't easy, but some rosters haven't just made it to the finals but have also won multiple championships in a row.

They were equally dominant on both ends of the floor. A lot goes into building an unstoppable team, but some front offices have put together teams that simply seem unfair.

The 5 Most Dominant NBA teams ever

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NBA has just concluded its 76th regular season. Many teams have left their mark on history. However, some rosters stood out further because of how feared and unstoppable they were in every aspect of the game.

The talent on display in some of these teams was impeccable, which made them a joy to watch. On that note, here's a look at the five most dominant NBA teams ever.

#1 1996' Chicago Bulls

The 1996 Chicago Bulls, led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, are arguably the most dominant team ever. It was Jordan's first full-season return after he went into early retirement in 1993 and tried his hand at baseball.

He came back motivated like never before after failing to lead the Bulls to championship success in the 1995 playoffs and losing to the Orlando Magic in the conference semis. Jordan led Chicago to a then-NBA record 72-10 season. They were the first team to clinch 70 wins in a year.

The Chicago Bulls continued their run in the postseason, winning the title behind a 15-3 run in the playoffs. The 1996 Bulls are the only team to win 70 games and the championship in the same season.

#2 2017 Golden State Warriors

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors are arguably the most star-studded roster ever. The Warriors made the swoop for Kevin Durant, pairing him with then reigning two-time MVP Steph Curry, All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Dubs were coming off their second finals appearance and an NBA-record 73-9 season before KD's addition.

The Warriors went 67-15 in the regular season that year and matched Kobe and Shaq's Lakers' run of 16-1 in the playoffs. Their only loss in the playoffs came against the LeBron James-led defending NBA champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the finals. The Dubs topped the offensive rating charts and were the second-best defensive unit.

#3 1986 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics enjoyed some successful seasons during the LA Lakers showtime era. Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Bill Walton helped the C's to a 67-15 season in 1986. They proceeded to record a 15-3 run in the postseason and win a championship.

The lineup was highly coveted, with Bird being a two-time reigning MVP, Robert Parish being the MVP runner-up in the same season behind Bird, Bill Walton being a former MVP and Kevin McHale a two-time Sixth Man of the Year.

#4 1987 LA Lakers

The 'Showtime Era' LA Lakers were one of the most formidable offensive teams in the NBA. The up-tempo and fast-paced style led by former MVP Magic Johnson made LA a must-watch team at the time. They destroyed their opponents en route to five championship wins in the 1980s.

Their best year was the 1986-87 season. The Lakers went 65-17 in the regular season and 15-3 in the playoffs. Johnson won the MVP and Finals MVP, while Michael Cooper bagged the Defensive Player of the Year honors that season.

#5 2001 LA Lakers

The Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal era propelled the LA Lakers' resurgence to the top after repeated struggles in the 1990s. The Lakers three-peated, becoming only the second team after the Chicago Bulls to achieve the feat.

Bryant and O'Neal's second championship win together in 2001 was definitely their best among all three. They had a target on their backs as the defending champions, but the Lakers were unfazed. They didn't have the best of the regular season as they went 58-24. However, the Lakers posted a 15-1 record in the playoffs, the best in postseason history.

ESPN @espn On This Date: In 2001, Kobe dropped 32 and Shaq added 30 to lead the Lakers over the Sixers in Game 3. On This Date: In 2001, Kobe dropped 32 and Shaq added 30 to lead the Lakers over the Sixers in Game 3. https://t.co/aEXPnTsqpK

LA battled against four 50-win teams and lost just once. They won all their games in regulation time and lost their only game after Allen Iverson's 48-point overtime performance in Game 1.

Poll : 0 votes