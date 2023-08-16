Who were the 5 worst free-throw shooters in 2022-23 NBA season? | Featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo

Even NBA stars can fall under the category of worst free-throw shooters, but that doesn't mean they don't do well in other aspects of the game. However, opposing teams will still get a chance to capitalize on their weakness at the charity stripe, which could end up badly for them.

Last season, there were players who showed evident signs of struggle at the free-throw line. Their problems at the foul line made them a liability for their teams during crucial times. But at least they do other things on the floor better than shooting a free throw.

Big men dominated in being the worst free-throw shooters last season

Looking at the top 10 worst free throw shooters, eight are primarily big men. One guard who made it in the top 10 is Russell Westbrook, who shot an abysmal 65.6% from the free-throw line. If he had shot any worse than that, he would've made it in the top five.

The other player who cracked the top 10 was Kenyon Martin Jr., who shot 68.0%. While many may point out that he plays the power forward in certain stretches, the small forward position is still his primary.

Here are the top five worst free-throw shooters from last season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't have the best luck at the charity stripe as he's often known to miss them. Even with a longer and more relaxed routine, the Greek Freak can't seem to be a consistent foul shooter, making only 64.5% of his attempts.

In a game against the LA Lakers, Westbrook, who takes the rank of the sixth-worst free-throw shooter, had a bit of fun with Giannis at the free-throw line. The two stars are close in terms of free-throw percentage, which is ironic.

Rudy Gobert

Last season, Rudy Gobert had his first full season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His numbers went down, including his free-throw percentage, making only 64.4%, which isn't the worst of his career.

Over the summer, videos of him making 3-pointers went viral. So, maybe he'll enter the 2023-24 season as a better shooter from the foul line.

Mason Plumlee

Mason "Plumdog Millionaire" Plumlee's highlights are underrated. However, his stroke from the free-throw line doesn't count as he only made 63.6% of his attempts.

Plumlee started shooting with his left hand in 2022. While it was a fun experiment, it hasn't proven to be an effective strategy at the charity stripe.

His percentage last season wasn't his worst, as he shot 39.2% from the free-throw line during the 2021-22 season.

Aaron Gordon

Fans love seeing Aaron Gordon soar as he makes thunderous dunks, but many don't have the guts to watch him take free throws. Last season, he made 60.8% of his shots from the free-throw line.

It's surprising to see his efficiency go down as he made 74.3% of his free throws during the 2021-22 season. Still, that's all been forgotten as he was a major factor in the Denver Nuggets' championship run.

Nic Claxton

Capping off the list is Nic Claxton, who's the leader in being the worst free-throw shooter last season. Claxton made only 54.1% of his shots, but at least his defense is elite, which makes him a valuable piece for the Brooklyn Nets.

Claxton has a fairly young career, so he still has the chance to improve his stroke and save his face as the league's worst free throw shooter.

