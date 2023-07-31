Who is Al Horford's mom Arelis Reynoso? Looking at life of 5x NBA All-Star's maternal figure

Al Horford has had a solid 16-year career since being drafted third overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. Horford was born in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic to former NBA player Tito Horford and sports journalist Arelis Reynoso. It is unclear when the pair were married, however, they divorced in 1989, just three years after Al was born.

Horford grew up in the Dominican Republic with his mother and had dreams of an NBA career. At the age of 14, the five-time All-Star moved in with his father in Lansing, Michigan to pursue those dreams. Reynoso remarried and had a second son in 2005. Horford walked his mother down the aisle at her wedding and is the godfather of his half-brother, Chris Hernandez.

Reynoso began working in communications at a young age and has worked in sports journalism since 1988. In his childhood, Horford went to work with his mother and her job inspired his dreams of being a professional athlete. In 2018, he told the Boston Globe:

"I was exposed to a lot of different sports and environments through her work. It felt like it gave me a wide vision of that area, just being a professional athlete and kind of seeing what it takes. So for me it was very beneficial growing up in those surroundings."

Horford would join his mother in the press box and would help her by carrying her equipment. In addition to being a professional athlete, he had dreams of working as a television producer.

How has Al Horford performed in his NBA career?

The Atlanta Hawks made Al Horford the third overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft after a successful college career in which he was an All-American and won back-to-back national championships with the Florida Gators. Horford spent nine seasons in Atlanta before joining the Boston Celtics as a free agent in 2016.

Three years later, he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder after one season before being traded back to Boston a year later.

In 16 seasons, Al Horford has averaged 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field, 37.4% from three-point range and 75.9% from the free-throw line. He has been named to five All-Star Teams, one All-NBA Team and one All-Defensive Team. Horford signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension with the Celtics.

