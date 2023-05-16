Who are the best left-handed NBA players? Taking a closer look

Being a left-handed player in the NBA isn't frequent. One would see very few players that shoot and dribble from their left hand, which has its own advantages. Defenders are used to guard right-handed players. Of course, it doesn't take too long to adjust to that change for NBA-level players.

However, Many use the left hand as their off-hand to trick defenders, so seeing a player dominate mostly with the general off-hand seems tricky at first.

NBA has been graced with legendary left-handed players

As rare as it is, several legends were left-handed players. Some even made the Basketball Hall of Fame for their illustrious careers. Bill Russell is arguably the greatest left-handed player of all time. The Boston Celtics legend won 11 championships, including two as a player-coach, the most all-time.

Russell was a beast defensively. He dominated an era that featured his greatest rival and a master at putting up video game numbers, Wilt Chamberlain. Russell was a five-time MVP, 12-time All-Star and a four-time rebounding champion.

He is the recipient of the 2017 NBA Lifetime Achievement Award, a member of the league's 25th, 50th and 75th Anniversary teams, and has the finals MVP award named after him. Russell's No.6 jersey was retired league-wide after his death on July 31st, 2022.

Dave Cowens, Willis Reed, Nate Archibald, David Robinson, Chris Bosh and Many Ginobili are the other legendary left-handed players who graced the floor. All these players were former champions and All-Stars. Reed, Cowens and Robinson were also former MVPs.

The old generation was stacked with lefties all over, who went on to achieve plenty of success from an individual and collective standpoint. The 2000s and 2010s also saw some remarkable left-handed players like Lamar Odom, Isaiah Thomas, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph and Tayshaun Prince among others.

Top active left-handed players

James Harden is the best active left-handed player in the NBA. "The Beard's" resume remains unparalleled among active lefty players in the league. He is a former MVP, Sixth Man of the Year, three-time scoring champion, two-time assists leader, 10-time All-Star and a member of the league's 75th Anniversary team.

There are a lot of young left-handed players who are on the rise. That features current and former All-Stars like Zion Williamson, D'Angelo Russell, De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Julius Randle and Ben Simmons.

It surely seems an exclusive club to be in when you enter the league as a left-handed player.

