5 best left-handed players in the NBA right now

There are a number of left-handed players in the NBA. In a sport where the majority of the players are right-handed, players who can use the "off-hand" can easily trick defenders.

We have seen plenty of left-handed NBA greats in history, such as Bill Russell, Manu Ginobili, Willis Reed, Dave Cowens and many more.

5 best lefties in the NBA today

Players who are 'lefties' are believed to have an advantage as their opponents often don't expect shooting action from the off-hand.

When left-handed jump shooter Mike Conley reached the final round of the three-point shooting contest this season, everyone gushed about how he was representing all the left-handed players in the league.

On that note, let's take a look at the NBA's best left-handed players right now.

#5 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons is one of the most explosive point guards in the NBA. Unlike most point guards who prefer shooting from the outside, the three-time NBA All-Star is a rim-runner and slasher with incredible finishing ability with both hands.

In case you missed Ben Simmons with the patient post back down, turn around score in traffic with the LEFT HAND



Not so fast @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/Bc19cAEzge — Peak Process (@Peak_Process) January 30, 2021

Simmons is averaging 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He has 55/0/60 shooting splits primarily because he doesn't attempt many shots.

Simmons is either laying it up or dunking it down, with 87% of his field-goal attempts coming near the rim.

#4 Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis with the Indiana Pacers (shooting the ball)

The Indiana Pacers' leading scorer, Domantas Sabonis, is one of the finest left-handed players. He is averaging 20.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while grabbing 1.2 steals this season. He also has 53/32/73 shooting splits and is an incredible shooter for his size.

Domantas Sabonis has been a killer this season for the pacers. Through 3 games:



32-13-5 vs. Knicks

22-10-11 vs. Bulls

19-10-5 vs. Celtics



Clearly building on his All-Star '19-20 season, and playing energetic defense. Came up clutch today too with the go-ahead layup and a flex. pic.twitter.com/iwhNP4Tu4I — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 28, 2020

Sabonis won the Skills Challenge in this season's NBA All-Star game over Nikola Vucevic.

He has led the Indiana Pacers after several injuries to his teammates this season and is their main hope for a play-in tournament win and a playoff push.

#3 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has wowed everyone in the NBA with his skillset. He was one of the most hyped prospects coming into the NBA draft in recent years.

Zion Williamson (2187) is one of 4 players to score over 2,000 points in their first 85 games over the last 40 seasons.



Only Michael Jordan (2387) had more through his first 85 games.



Williamson's 27.0 PPG would be the most in a single season by a player shooting 60% or better. pic.twitter.com/ysIdwjJA9B — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2021

He is considered a volume shooter as he attempts more than 17 shots a game and is remarkably converting 60% of them.

Williamson is scintillating at the rim and has a variety of moves to throw at the defender. An excellent finisher, he is leading the league in FG% for any player averaging more than 20 points per game and is the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise.

#2 Julius Randle

Julius Randle with the New York Knicks

Julius Randle has taken his game to another level this season. He is shooting a remarkable 41.5% from three-point range, which is a gigantic improvement from last year when he was averaging 27%.

Randle has ended the New York Knicks' playoff drought by carrying the team on his back.

JULIUS RANDLE IS CLUTCH.



Spike Lee is HYPED. pic.twitter.com/5Pu9hd531h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2021

Randle is averaging 24 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season on 45/41/81 shooting splits.

#1 James Harden

James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is an incredible finisher and has led the league in scoring in three consecutive seasons.

Is James Harden the best scorer in the NBA? — First Take (@FirstTake) January 4, 2019

Harden has several high-scoring games and is the only player in NBA history with a 60-point triple-double. He joined the Brooklyn Nets late this season but is already regarded as their best player due to his ability to run an offense. He is the most decorated player on this list and is arguably the best left-handed athlete in the NBA.

5️⃣5️⃣ points, 1️⃣0️⃣ threes.



We’ve never seen a scorer quite like James Harden. (via @nbatv) pic.twitter.com/Dn7A4aEpjt — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 12, 2019

Honorable Mentions

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz DeAaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder John Wall of the Houston Rockets

Also Read: 5 most iconic jersey numbers in NBA history