5 best left-handed players in the NBA right now

There are a number of left-handed players in the NBA. In a sport where the majority of the players are right-handed, players who can use the "off-hand" can easily trick defenders.
We have seen plenty of left-handed NBA greats in history, such as Bill Russell, Manu Ginobili, Willis Reed, Dave Cowens and many more.
5 best lefties in the NBA today
Players who are 'lefties' are believed to have an advantage as their opponents often don't expect shooting action from the off-hand.
When left-handed jump shooter Mike Conley reached the final round of the three-point shooting contest this season, everyone gushed about how he was representing all the left-handed players in the league.
On that note, let's take a look at the NBA's best left-handed players right now.
#5 Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is one of the most explosive point guards in the NBA. Unlike most point guards who prefer shooting from the outside, the three-time NBA All-Star is a rim-runner and slasher with incredible finishing ability with both hands.
Simmons is averaging 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He has 55/0/60 shooting splits primarily because he doesn't attempt many shots.
Simmons is either laying it up or dunking it down, with 87% of his field-goal attempts coming near the rim.
#4 Domantas Sabonis
The Indiana Pacers' leading scorer, Domantas Sabonis, is one of the finest left-handed players. He is averaging 20.4 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while grabbing 1.2 steals this season. He also has 53/32/73 shooting splits and is an incredible shooter for his size.
Sabonis won the Skills Challenge in this season's NBA All-Star game over Nikola Vucevic.
He has led the Indiana Pacers after several injuries to his teammates this season and is their main hope for a play-in tournament win and a playoff push.
#3 Zion Williamson
Zion Williamson has wowed everyone in the NBA with his skillset. He was one of the most hyped prospects coming into the NBA draft in recent years.
He is considered a volume shooter as he attempts more than 17 shots a game and is remarkably converting 60% of them.
Williamson is scintillating at the rim and has a variety of moves to throw at the defender. An excellent finisher, he is leading the league in FG% for any player averaging more than 20 points per game and is the face of the New Orleans Pelicans franchise.
#2 Julius Randle
Julius Randle has taken his game to another level this season. He is shooting a remarkable 41.5% from three-point range, which is a gigantic improvement from last year when he was averaging 27%.
Randle has ended the New York Knicks' playoff drought by carrying the team on his back.
Randle is averaging 24 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season on 45/41/81 shooting splits.
#1 James Harden
James Harden is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is an incredible finisher and has led the league in scoring in three consecutive seasons.
Harden has several high-scoring games and is the only player in NBA history with a 60-point triple-double. He joined the Brooklyn Nets late this season but is already regarded as their best player due to his ability to run an offense. He is the most decorated player on this list and is arguably the best left-handed athlete in the NBA.
Honorable Mentions
- Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz
- DeAaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings
- D'Angelo Russell of the Minnesota Timberwolves
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder
- John Wall of the Houston Rockets
