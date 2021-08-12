Who is the best point guard in the NBA right now? We look at the top 5 as we move towards the 2021-2022 season

The point guard position is considered to be arguably the most important position in the NBA, as the player playing this position dictates the offense. Some of the best players in the history of the game have been point guards, and in this article, we will take a look at the top five point guards in the league right now.

Top 5 point guards in the NBA right now

The debate over being the best point guard in the NBA has always gained traction from time to time, and the crown passes to a new player almost every season.

Scoring and playmaking are generally the two criteria on which point guards are rated, but some stars have proved that leadership and defense also play a key role in honing point guard skills.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best point guards in the league.

#5 - Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul was the biggest difference-maker between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Phoenix Suns, elevating a team to the NBA finals which had failed to make the postseason a year before.

Paul made the All-Star team and also got MVP shouts during the course of a commendable campaign, in which he averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Here is a breakdown on the Chris Paul contract in Phoenix.



🏀$75M of the $120M is guaranteed.

🏀Year 3 is $15.8M and Year 4 is $0. Both years have trigger dates.

💰$30M, $28.4M, $30.8M and $30M



As a result of this contract, Phoenix will not be in the luxury tax this season. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 7, 2021

Paul has committed his long-term future to the Phoenix Suns, as he recently signed a 4-year deal with the franchise. Chris Paul remains one of the best passers in the game and can hold his own on defense in his twilight years, making him a top-5 point guard in the league.

#4 - Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard has been a hot topic this summer, getting involved in a plethora of NBA trade rumors. Reports suggest that the mercurial point guard is looking to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers, with whom he has never reached the NBA finals.

Lillard averaged 28 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists per game last season, giving the likes of Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid a run for their money for the MVP award. He bettered the numbers in the postseason, putting up a stat line of 34 points and 10 assists.

#3 - Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Fresh off a fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics with Slovenia, Luka Doncic will now turn his attention to the NBA, where the Dallas Mavericks will look to make a deep playoff run. Their last two playoff campaigns ended in the first round, and Doncic has been tasked with emulating Dirk Nowitzki and delivering a ring.

Doncic was recently handed a record-breaking rookie extension, as he will now earn close to $207 million over the next five years as a Maverick. Luka Doncic is also one of the favorites to win the MVP next year, and he takes the third spot on this list.

#2 - Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Coming off a wrist injury, Stephen Curry had a stellar 2020/21 season, averaging 32 points, 5 rebounds and close to six assists per game. He shot a staggering 42% from the deep on 12.7 attempts per game.

His reading of the game and playmaking ability was also on full display, and he was a game away from leading the Golden State Warriors into the postseason.

Curry has signed another extension with the six-time champions, and will likely end his career with the Dubnation.

#1 - LeBron James, LA Lakers

LeBron James is often revered as the best player in the game, but passing is an element of his skillset that is criminally underrated. James is one of the best orchestrators on offense in the history of basketball, and since his second Cleveland Cavaliers tenure has developed himself into a specialist point guard.

James led the league in assists during the 2019/20 season and averaged 7 last year, and even in his 18th year, he remains the best point guard in the league.

