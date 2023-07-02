Teams surprised fans by signing free agents on massive contracts as soon as they got a chance. The first day of the 2023 NBA free agency was overwhelming for most fans, and the fever didn't disappoint on the second day as well.

On Day 1, teams quickly secured their stars in huge deals. The Golden State Warriors made sure to bring back Draymond Green on a decent deal, giving him a four-year, $100 million contract. Kyrie Irving also got himself paid after agreeing to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a new three-year, $126 million deal.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned.

With the conclusion of the second day of free agency, let's take a look at the available free agents this offseason.

Point Guards

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

With a ton of movement in the past two days, there aren't enough choices in the point guard position. Most of the available free agents in this position are players who could strengthen the bench of any team.

The top three point guards who are available right now are Cory Joseph, Ish Smith and Kendrick Nunn. They aren't the usual guards who could add a significant impact, but their veteran presence is valued.

Shooting Guards

Unlike the point guard position, there are notable names in the shooting guard position that teams can take a look at. There has been some movement in this position, with Max Strus changing teams to Austin Reaves staying in Los Angeles.

The top available free agents in this position are Eric Gordon, Malik Beasley, and Lonnie Walker. Gordon was cut by the LA Clippers, saving the team over $100 in luxury tax.

Small Forwards

Kyle Kuzma was one of the biggest small forwards that had an incredible payday this offseason. He signed a four-year, $102 million contract to stay with the Washington Wizards. But there are still great players who are available in the forward position.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Torrey Craig, and Miles Bridges are just a few of the small forwards who can leave an impact on the floor for any team.

Power Forwards

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two

Coming into free agency, Jerami Grant and Draymond Green headlined the power forward positions as the top players in the market. They returned to their respective teams on long-term deals during the first day.

There are still valuable power forwards that teams can take a look at in the coming days. Grant Williams, Dario Saric, and Derrick Jones Jr. are the top free agents in this position.

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Looking at the market, there are still available centers that could be signed in the next few days. Defensive standouts like Jakob Poeltl and Brook Lopez are off the market, but there are other free-agent centers waiting for offers.

Mason Plumlee, Mo Bamba and Christian Wood are among the available centers that can do more than just defend.

