Anthony Davis is reportedly close to signing a five-year, $190 million contract with the LA Lakers, which will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. This might raise some questions like who has the biggest contract in the NBA and what is a non-guaranteed contract in the NBA.

In this article, we will answer these NBA contract-related questions.

What is a non-guaranteed contract in NBA?

Vytautas Prienai v Zalgiris Kauno

Non-guaranteed contracts are the ones that can be terminated at any point, and the organization is no longer on the hook for whatever amount is remaining - that money is "not guaranteed."

Guaranteed contracts are the ones where the player will receive the full guaranteed amount even if it is terminated (waived) by the team early. That money is "guaranteed."

Some contracts contain both guaranteed and non-guaranteed options. For example, a player has a two-year $10 million deal, but only $1 million of the second year is guaranteed. So the team can cut him for only $1 million and would be off the hook for the remaining $4 million.

ESPN story on free agent Anthony Davis finalizing a 5-year, $190M deal to stay with the Lakers: https://t.co/1ILYuhcvfI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2020

What is an Exhibit 10 NBA contract?

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that guarantees a player will receive a training-camp invitation. Exhibit 10 players get bonuses to sign with a team's G League affiliate if waived. They have to play for the affiliate for at least 60 days to get paid.

Introduced in the NBA’s most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement, these contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary. They don’t come with any compensation protection but can include an optional bonus ranging from $5K to $50K.

Who has the biggest contract in the NBA?

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Three

As of 2020, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers has the biggest contract in the NBA. The dynamic point guard signed a four-year, 196 million supermax extension in 2019 with the team that drafted him. The contract will kick in for the 2021-22 season.

Lillard is set to make $29.8 million next year and $31.6 million in the 2020-21 season - the final year of the five-year, $139.8 million deal he signed in 2016. The final year of the extension is a $54.3 million player option.

McCollum became eligible for the extension last week – and joins All-NBA teammate Damian Lillard in summer deals that solidify the Blazers backcourt into the mid-2020’s. https://t.co/rLiUMYfIBN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2019

