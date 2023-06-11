Who is Boston Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee? Taking a closer look at his personal life

The Boston Celtics hit a rough patch last season when they suspended Ime Udoka for disciplinary reasons and lost Will Hardy to the head coaching job with the Utah Jazz. In the middle of the 2022-23 season, the Celtics also departed with Damon Stoudamire to the head coaching job at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

With a rookie head coach at the helm in Joe Mazzulla, he was able to do the best he could with the situation he was put in. However, the Boston Celtics continue knocking on the door for a long-awaited championship back in Bean Town.

After the huge acquisition of Sam Cassell to Mazzulla's coaching staff, Charles Lee has been included in the staff as the lead assistant coach. Lee was the assistant coach under Mike Budenholzer with the Milwaukee Bucks and was strongly considered for the head coach position with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons.

Charles Lee is married to Lindsey and have three children (Corinne, Vivian and Josephine). They both attended Bucknell University, where Lindsey also played basketball.

Boston Celtics' assistant coach Charles Lee's basketball and coaching career

He attended college in Bucknell University and was listed as a 6-foot-3 guard. He finished his four-season run at the collegiate level averaging 11.0 points per game and 5.5 rebounds.

During the 2006 NBA draft, Charles Lee was undrafted but was later signed by San Antonio Spurs on Sept. 6, 2006 on a multi-year contract. Later on Oct. 26, 2006, the Spurs waived his contract.

On Oct. 30, 2006, Lee became a free agent and decided to take his talents overseas. He signed a deal on Nov. 15 to play for Hapoel Gilboa/Afula in Israel before joining Verviers-Pepinster in Belgium (2007-08) and averaged 9.4 ppg and 4.0 rpg.

Charles Lee then transitioned into playing for the MEG Goettingen (2008-09), where he averaged 13.4 ppg. After playing with the Artland Dragons (2009-10), Charles Lee decided to retire from playing basketball in 2010.

Lee joined Bucknell University's coaching staff (2012-14), before becoming an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks (2014-18) and with the Milwaukee Bucks (2018-present).

From his playing and coaching experience, Charles Lee is another great addition by Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens. The coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla needed more veteran experience from coaches that have spent time playing in the league or overseas.

As Sam Cassell, who was a member of the Celtics' 2008 championship run and even spent years under Doc Rivers' coaching staff with the Clippers and the 76ers, joins the Boston Celtics with Lee, it'll be interesting to see how Boston fares next season.

