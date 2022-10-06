Who is Cherelle Griner and how is she related to Brittney Griner? All you need to know

Brittney Griner has made numerous headlines this year. The WNBA superstar was arrested on drug charges in Russia and she's been in the country since February 2022.

Griner's family, friends and teammates have been worried about her as she is being used as a political prisoner. Her wife, Cherelle, has given her best to help Brittney. Unfortunately, the basketball player was sentenced to nine years in prison in early August.

This article will reveal everything we know about Cherelle Griner and her relationship with Brittney. The two have a long history together, and Cherelle is still doing everything she can to get some help for her wife.

Brittney Griner married Cherelle in 2019

Brittney Griner is currently sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia.

Brittney Griner entered the WNBA in 2013. She was the first overall pick in the league and was selected by the Phoenix Mercury. Unfortunately, WNBA players don't make a lot of money playing in the league, which is why she decided to play overseas.

Before the WNBA, Griner played for Baylor University from 2009 to 2013. This is where she established herself as one of the most talented young players. Baylor is also where she met Cherelle Watson, who later became very close to her.

Britney's first marriage, to Glory Johnson, resulted in a divorce in 2016. A year later, she began dating Cherelle and the two became engaged in August 2018. Less than a year later, they married and Brittney's wife changed her name to Cherelle Griner.

Brittney married Cherelle Griner in 2019.

Cherelle is 28 and she majored in political science and government at Baylor University. She also graduated from North Carolina Central University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree in May 2022.

With over 90,000 followers on her Instagram page, Brittney Griner's wife is also an influential person on the social media network. In the past few months, most of her posts have been about the WNBA superstar and the unfair treatment she's received in Russia.

Griner's appeal against prison sentence

Griner has achieved a lot of success in her basketball career.

Brittney Griner has achieved a lot of success during her basketball career. She became a champion in her second season in the league and has led the league in scoring and blocking multiple times.

Unfortunately, her career has been put on hold as she's serving her nine-year prison sentence. However, her appeal against the sentence will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and it may result in something positive for the eight-time All-Star.

While Brittney Griner and her lawyers are doing everything they can to reduce her sentence, her wife has met with U.S. President Joe Biden. Cherelle has tried to secure the release of her wife in talks with the president.

The United States offered a prisoner swap to set Griner free. Unfortunately, the Kremlin had different demands, which is why the WNBA superstar hasn't been released yet.

Poll : 0 votes