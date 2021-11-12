Who is Corey Benjamin? Looking at the life and career of the former Chicago Bulls player

The recent assault case involving the wife of former NBA player Corey Benjamin and their daughter has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

In a video that has now gone viral, Benjamin's daughter, Cori, can be seen hitting an opponent after missing a three-point shot in a youth basketball game in California. Her mother, Tyra Hunt, was allegedly heard saying, "You better hit her, Cori," in the background.

The incident has been reported to the police by the victim's mother. However, there are no updates on their response yet.

The internet has been abuzz since the video surfaced, with many people calling for severe penalties to be accorded to Cori and her mother. Some even believe that the teenager should be banned from playing basketball in the league. Meanwhile, others have suggested that her mother should be charged with bad parenting.

Corey Benjamin has since apologized for the actions of his daughter and her mother. He told NBCLA:

"This is not how I raised my daughter. To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing both physically and emotionally. To her family, I deeply apologize and regret that this happened to your daughter as she did not deserve this to happen to her."

"Finally, I apologize to all of those who have been impacted and hurt by the actions of my daughter as well as those of her mother. I am here for your family and wish only the best for you. As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds. Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires."

He concluded:

"My daughter made a mistake. One that she will need to make right. I am committed to getting my daughter any help she may need and support her in taking accountability for her conduct."

In light of this incident, let us take a brief look at the life and career of Corey Benjamin.

The life and career of Corey Benjamin

Corey Benjamin #25 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the LA Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California

Born on February 24, 1978, in Compton, California, Corey Dwight Benjamin is a former American basketball player. He attended Fontana High School and later joined Oregon State University, where he played on the basketball team. He made it to the PAC-10 All-Freshman Team in 1997 before finding his way to the NBA.

Corey Benjamin was drafted into the NBA in 1998 and was selected by the Chicago Bulls as a first-round pick, 28th overall. His debut season saw him make 31 appearances for the Bulls, making just one start in a 91-78 defeat to the Toronto Raptors.

Benjamin recorded 3.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists in his debut season, playing an average of 10.3 minutes per game. He made significant improvements in his sophomore season. He posted twice as many points as he did in his debut season (7.7 points), with his starts and minutes per game increased.

The Chicago Bulls was home to Corey Benjamin for three seasons before his stint at Sutor Montegranaro. He later found his way back to the NBA and signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks. He featured in nine games for the Hawks, coming in from the bench on all occasions.

The shooting guard featured for the North Charleston Lowgators in the NBA G League before heading to France to spend the final five years of his career.

Corey Benjamin is famously known for challenging Michael Jordan to a one-on-one game just after the latter's retirement. MJ accepted his challenge and defeated Benjamin at the Bulls' training ground.

