Who is De'Aaron Fox's wife Recee Caldwell? Exploring Kings star's personal life

De'Aaron Fox's wife Recee Caldwell has an extensive background in basketball like her husband. While her playing days were limited, she still managed to hang around the game outside of her relationship.

Caldwell and Fox were engaged for nearly two years before finally getting married. Their ceremony was held in California, and the couple will be celebrating their first anniversary this summer.

The Sacramento Kings star is not the only basketball player in his family as De'Aaron Fox's wife played herself. Caldwell played in college for UCLA, Texas Tech and California. She appeared in 94 total college games and posted averages of 11.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Along with playing in college, she was also a McDonald's All-American while in high school.

After college, Caldwell spent a brief time in the WNBA with the Seattle Storm before retiring as a player. From there, she earned positions with multiple NBA teams.

While she was engaged to Fox, Caldwell spent time with the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors. Her primary area of focus was player development.

Does De'Aaron Fox's wife have any children?

After getting married in August of 2022, De'Aaron Fox's wife gave birth to the family's first child in February. They now have a baby boy named Reign.

Some joked that the name Reign could be tied to the team Fox plays for, while the All-Star guard was focused on something else. He feels his son has "the most fire birthday ever" because it is a pair of 23's. As all NBA fans know, the number 23 was made famous by Michael Jordan.

Fatherhood is not the only new experience for Fox in his life right now as he is also making his postseason debut. After finishing the regular season in third place of the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings are in the postseason for the first time since 2006.

Right now, the Kings are in a first-round matchup with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Fox erupted for 38 points, five assists and three steals in his playoff debut to give the Kings a 1-0 lead in the series.

