Who is Detroit Pistons' former assistant GM Rob Murphy? Personal and professional life explored

Rob Murphy is no longer with the Detroit Pistons. The 49-year-old executive used to serve as an assistant general manager, but was fired due to an alleged violation of the team's workplace conduct policy.

In late 2022, Murphy was placed on leave while the team investigated the allegations regarding his behavior. Murphy allegedly engaged in workplace misconduct with a female employee, which is something similar that happened to Ime Udoka, the former coach of the Boston Celtics.

This is very unfortunate for Rob Murphy, who was born and raised in Detroit. He was with the team for more than two years, but his contract was recently terminated.

Rob Murphy has worked for both Detroit Pistons and their G League affiliate

Rob Murphy was born on Sept. . 19, 1972 in Detroit, Michigan. The majority of his life has been focused on basketball as he's been a player, coach, and executive. Murphy reached his peak when he was named the Detroit Pistons' assistant general manager in June 2022.

Murphy attended Mumford High School in Detroit, but eventually moved to Wilberforce, Ohio, where he attended Central State University. He was a talented athlete at the time and spent four years playing for the college.

Murphy has performed several functions for the Pistons (Image via LinkedIn)

After graduating from college, Murphy tried his hand at coaching. The former Detroit Pistons executive was initially a high school basketball coach. He achieved a lot of success at this stage, going 64-20 in two years.

Later on, the coach joined Kent State as an assistant coach in 2002 and head coach at Eastern Michigan almost a decade later. In 10 seasons as head coach, Murphy went 166-155.

As soon as he stopped coaching the team, he joined the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons' G League affiliate, as president and general manager.

Murphy was involved with the Motor City Cruise (Image via Getty Images)

In the summer of 2022, Rob Murphy was promoted to the position of assistant general manager for the Pistons. However, he hasn't achieved a lot of success in this position as he was fired due to workplace misconduct.

Murphy is also the CEO and president of the Rob Murphy Foundation, the foundation he founded in May 2014.

The former Pistons executive is married to TeNesha Murphy, a TV host. The two met while Rob was an assistant coach at Kent State and they tied the knot in 2005. They have two children together, Robert Murphy II and Ryann Murphy.

