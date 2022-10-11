Who is Draymond Green’s mother Mary Babers? Taking a closer look at Green’s personal and professional life

Draymond Green’s mother played a huge role in raising the Golden State Warriors forward. Mary Babers is one of Green's biggest fans and has an active Twitter profile. The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful teams in the NBA in the past decade. It's not surprising that Green’s mother has also been in the spotlight.

Green is a vital part of his team and one of its most valuable players. He's currently away from the team due to inappropriate behavior. His mother spoke about it as well.

This article will reveal everything we know about Mary Babers, Draymond Green’s mother, and her influence on her son.

Draymond Green’s mother is one of his biggest fans

Draymond Green’s mother is a big reason why the forward is so successful (Image via Getty Images)

Draymond Green won his fourth championship ring just a few months ago. The defensive specialist helped the Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics in six games, but some of his performances weren't great.

In Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Green scored only two points by going 1-7 from the field. The Warriors didn't need him to score many points. Steph Curry had a 43-point performance.

However, Green’s mother joked about his performance right after the game. She said a clone might have replaced her son as she did not recognize his game.

Draymond Green had a couple of disappointing performances in the 2022 NBA Finals (Image via Getty Images)

Mary Babers-Green was born and raised in the United States. She's been married twice. Her first marriage was to Wallace Davis, Green's biological father. The marriage fell apart, and she married Raymond Green. Draymond Green took his stepfather's last name.

Despite her Twitter presence, Mary Babers-Green has kept most of her life private.

Mary Babers-Green defends her son

Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole in the closed practice (Image via Getty Images)

Draymond Green’s mother defended the Golden State Warriors forward for punching Jordan Poole during practice. Mary Babers-Green doesn't believe that her son sucker punched his teammate. She took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

"That wasn't a Sucker punch," Babers-Green posted on Twitter. "Dray didn't aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down."

"Man to Man you go over to talk (to ask what's up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted. End of story!"

Green’s mother posted this in response to a Golden State Warriors fan who claimed that the player sucker-punched Poole. Babers-Green defended her son and didn't believe that he was wrong.

Babers-Green also wants the person who leaked the practice video to be fired.

