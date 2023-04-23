Who is Eric McDermott? Idaho junior basketball coach from Boise arrested for allegedly raping male student

Eric McDermott is a high school teacher and coach who was recently accused of raping a male student. He was arrested on Monday and is facing serious charges if he's found guilty.

Many NBA fans are familiar with a player with the same last name. Doug McDermott is a 31-year-old forward who plays for the San Antonio Spurs. However, there isn't any evidence that he's related to the disgraced high school coach.

The coach faces charges of rape and sexual battery committed by lewd or lascivious acts on a minor 16 to 17 years of age. McDermott is currently being held at the Ada County Jail on $1 million bail.

Eric McDermott is 59 and his sexual misconduct was reported by his school

Eric McDermott is a high school teacher from Meridian, Idaho. He worked at Fairmont Junior High in Boise, where he also served as a coach for the boys' basketball team. He taught geography and was listed as an eighth-grade teacher on the school's website.

According to Idaho Statesman, the teacher allegedly assaulted a teenage boy. The two have been in contact since the boy was 15 and McDermott contacted him on a dating site at the age of 16.

Eric McDermott was a teacher at Fairmont Junior High School (Image via facilitron)

Prosecutors alleged that McDermott sent nude photos to the teenage boy and sexually assaulted him. These are serious allegations, which is why the 59-year-old teacher was placed on leave.

The Boise School District released a statement regarding McDermott's arrest. Considering that he's been involved with many children during his career, this was shocking news for the parents.

“We understand that this news will raise concerns about student safety and we want to assure our families that the District is full cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors as they investigate this matter,” Boise School District wrote in a statement.

McDermott has been in contact with the victim since 2020 (Image via Ada County Sheriff's Office)

There aren't many other details available regarding Eric McDermott's private or professional life. However, the victim of the sexual assault reportedly attended his class at the age of 15. This is when the teacher first got in touch with the victim.

A preliminary hearing for the sexual assault case is set for 8:30 AM on Thursday. It will be held at the Ada County Courthouse.

