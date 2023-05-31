Who was Jayson Williams married to? Relationships of former Philadelphia 76ers player explored

Jayson Williams is one of the most controversial former NBA players. He spent nine years in the league, playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Nets, but his post-retirement life has been a mess.

Williams had two wives. His first marriage lasted for only a couple of months, but the second one lasted for a decade. Williams also proposed to Cynthia Bailey, a popular model, but the two eventually split and did not get married.

The former NBA player suddenly retired in 1999 when he was only 31. Ever since then, his life hasn't gone as well as he had hoped. He's had two divorces since then and has also spent a few years in prison.

Jayson Williams' first marriage lasted for only a couple of months

Jayson Williams was the 21st pick of the 1990 NBA draft. His role with the Philadelphia 76ers was relatively small as he averaged only 3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. However, the 6-foot-9 forward eventually took a leap and averaged a double-double.

In his sixth year in the league, Williams averaged 9.0 points and 10.0 rebounds. He dated Cynthia Bailey at the time and proposed to her at halftime of a New Jersey Nets game. However, the two eventually parted ways.

Three years later, Jayson Williams married Kellie Batiste. The two were engaged for 16 months before deciding to tie the knot in a small ceremony. However, their marriage fell apart after only a couple of months.

The NBA player quickly bounced back and married Tanya Young, who'd go on to appear on "Basketball Wives," a popular reality TV show. They have two daughters together, Tryumph and Whizdom.

Jayson and Tanya divorced in 2011. Williams' ex-wife revealed that she was scared for her life and that she slept with a knife under her bed. She called Jayson Williams "erratic" and "violent," saying that his drinking would turn him into a different person.

"I did sleep with a knife under my bed," Tanya said. "I had to protect myself and my children by any means necessary."

Tanya Young eventually became a spokesman for The National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The former Philadelphia 76ers player was sentenced to five years in prison for the shooting and death of his limousine driver. He served a bit more than two years and was released in April 2012.

