Who is Jordan Craig? Looking at NBA champion's first baby mama who filed child support for 6-year-old

Before his off-court drama with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson was in a relationship with Jordan Craig, with whom he had his firstborn child.

As Thompson is known to have been involved with three different women, he started with Jordan Craig, a social media influencer and Instagram model, as per The U.S. Sun's Joanne Kavanagh. Craig, 32, has 743K followers on Instagram.

Craig is also known for her brand "What Jordy Wore," as the product line varies from clothing, shoes and even bag collections.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She met Thompson back in 2014 and went on to have a relationship that lasted two years. The relationship ended around 2016 when rumors of Thompson being in an affair with Khloe Kardashian started to surface.

According to the same article, Jordan Craig talked about her feelings toward the matter.

"This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy," Craig said. "My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications."

Despite this, Craig has continued to raise their son, six-year-old Prince, without the presence of Thompson, outside the child support.

In 2018, Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian with Maralee Nichols while she was pregnant. Kardashian and Thompson called it quits in 2021, the same year Nichols gave birth to a baby boy.

Jordan Craig plans to continue receiving $40,000 per month of child support from Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson is no stranger to outside drama as he finds himself again in the limelight with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, who plans to ensure that their son continues receiving child support amounting to $40,000 a month.

There have already been many NBA players who have experienced their fair share of off-court drama and altercations, and Tristan Thompson is no different from this.

The 2016 NBA champion and former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been involved with three different women in his life and has four children with them.

According to The Daily Mail article by Karen Ruiz, Jordan Craig filed 'an abstract of judgment' in Los Angeles. This document pertains to the creation of a public record in the scenario that the child support is not honored by Thompson.

According to The U.S. Sun article by Lex Lecce, this plan from Craig was filed even though Thompson's income has steadily decreased. The report also mentioned that his current salary amounts to $9.2 million, a decrease from the previous 2019 salary of $17.7 million.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)