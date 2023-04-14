Who is Joshua Holloway? Ja Morant counter lawsuit explained as internet reacts with skepticism

Ja Morant may have been the most popular NBA player over the past few months. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has been involved in several controversies, which have ruined his image.

Besides all the controversies that happened during the season, Morant's previous incidents surfaced as well. It turns out that the athletic point guard was involved in a physical altercation with a teenage boy named Joshua Holloway last summer.

Holloway sued Morant earlier this year, but the Grizzlies superstar filed a counter lawsuit on Thursday. In the counter lawsuit, the 23-year-old NBA player claims that the teenage boy may have cost him millions of dollars.

Ja Morant blames Joshua Holloway for their incident last summer

Back in July 2022, Joshua Holloway and Ja Morant played pickup basketball at the NBA player's home. The teenage boy accidentally hit Morant in the head with a baskeball, which is what made the former Rookie of the Year very upset.

Morant allegedly punched Holloway and even flashed his firearm. The teenage boy filed a lawsuit in January 2023, but the Memphis Grizzlies fired back recently, claiming that his career could have ended because of an altercation with Holloway.

Morant counter sued the teenage boy he fought last summer (Image via Getty Images)

"Getting hit in the face with a basketball hurts; for a professional point guard like Mr. Morant, an injury to the eyes or nose could be career ending," the counter lawsuit states.

Furthermore, the lawsuit also brings up Morant's potential All-NBA selection, which is directly tied to his contract and the amount of money he makes.

"Before Counter-Defendant lied and before he or someone else leaked his lies to the media, Mr. Morant was a strong prospect for one of six All-NBA guard spots," the lawsuit continues.

Basketball fans were not too happy about this and believe that the counter lawsuit could further ruin Ja's public image.

Huerter Buerner @NiceGuyBurner @TheNBACentral Dude is so petty lmao this isn’t helpful to Ja’s current public image 🤦‍♂️ @TheNBACentral Dude is so petty lmao this isn’t helpful to Ja’s current public image 🤦‍♂️

Others pointed out how suing a 17-year-old boy doesn't make a lot of sense.

Matt Stephens @mattyicee9 @TheNBACentral Nothing is more hood than suing a teenager, this guy is legit @TheNBACentral Nothing is more hood than suing a teenager, this guy is legit

Deuce @BigDeuceV2 @TheNBACentral Bro suing a 17 year old you bullied is crazy @TheNBACentral Bro suing a 17 year old you bullied is crazy 😭

Some internet users brought up the upcoming series Ja Morant will have against the LA Lakers.

Redondo Mike @OGJordans85 @TheNBACentral Additional Grizzlies drama right when Lebron is coming to town. @TheNBACentral Additional Grizzlies drama right when Lebron is coming to town.

Bringing Joshua Holloway to the courtside of Game 3 in Los Angeles would definitely be a great move!

Besides the Lakers, some fans brought Shannon Sharpe into the conversation. Sharpe had a verbal confrontation with the Grizzlies earlier in the season.

Ben Barker @thebarkmanknows @TheNBACentral Man. I was all about Ja. I really don’t like Ja any more. The entire Memphis culture is toxic. I’m riding with Unc @ShannonSharpe on this one. @TheNBACentral Man. I was all about Ja. I really don’t like Ja any more. The entire Memphis culture is toxic. I’m riding with Unc @ShannonSharpe on this one.

Morant was suspended for eight games for flashing his gun in a live Instagram video. While he's trying to blame someone else for possibly losing out on several All-NBA votes, it's mostly his own fault.

Matt Karlen @McK7283



Dont care about ur gun opinions, just saying, it can def have an impact here too and that’s gonna blur the argument. @TheNBACentral Flashing a hand cannon on IG sure didn’t help earn him a supermax either in this day and age…Dont care about ur gun opinions, just saying, it can def have an impact here too and that’s gonna blur the argument. @TheNBACentral Flashing a hand cannon on IG sure didn’t help earn him a supermax either in this day and age… Dont care about ur gun opinions, just saying, it can def have an impact here too and that’s gonna blur the argument.

The Memphis Grizzlies extended Ja Morant's contract last summer, allowing him to make up to $233 million over five years. However, the contract has incentives and the 23-year-old guard will have to make an All-NBA team to get every single cent out of it.

Without an All-NBA selection, Morant will receive $194 million, which is significantly less.

