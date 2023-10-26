Who is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son Adam Abdul-Jabbar? Closer look at NBA legend's family and personal life

NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went down in history as one of the best players of all time. A six-time NBA champion and league MVP, he was also the holder of the all-time scoring record before LA Lakers superstar LeBron James surpassed him in February.

Off the court, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a family man. He has been married twice and has five children. One of them is his son, Adam Abdul-Jabbar. Adam Abdul-Jabbar is 31 years old and works for the video game store Gamestop.

Adam was sentenced to six months in prison for stabbing another person. The incident took place in July 2020, when he stabbed a neighbor multiple times after a verbal argument. The neighbor suffered a skull fracture and brain bleeding after being stabbed in the head, neck, abdomen and back.

Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to 180 days after accepting a plea deal.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer contended that Adam Abdul-Jabbar should have received more severe punishment and more years in prison. Spitzer told TMZ Sports:

"This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice. The Orange County District Attorney's Office vehemently objected ... because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time."

What did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar accomplish in his legendary career?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spent his career between the Milwaukee Bucks (1969-1975) and the LA Lakers (1975-1989). He won the title once with the Bucks (1971) and five times with the Lakers (1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988), while also claiming the Finals MVP twice (1971, 1985).

Abdul-Jabbar also retired as a six-time NBA MVP (1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1980) and a 19-time All-Star. The NBA Hall of Famer saw both the Bucks and the Lakers retire his No. 33 jersey.

Over the years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has received high praise from the NBA world and especially from those he spent time with during his stints with the Bucks and Lakers.

"I played with Chamberlain, and when he wanted to, he could do everything. ... But most of the time he was stationary. Russell was a great player, but he was never really a good shot. This kid is a combination," former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Larry Costello said of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar via Yahoo Sports.

"We don't win championships without the greatest player in the history of the game, who had the greatest weapon in the history of the game. The sky hook was unstoppable," the legendary Pat Riley told Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

"Last minute of the game, it's going to one guy. Kareem was the guy, and he'll always be the guy."