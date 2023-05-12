Who is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife? Her profession, net worth and more explored

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been married to his wife McKenzie Redmon since June 2016. The lovely couple have three sons together — Kenzo, KJ and Kendrix. They split their time living in Los Angeles and Denver.

Caldwell-Pope met her future wife in Dallas when he was playing for the Detroit Pistons. He noticed her when she was working as a clothing designer and checked on a club that the NBA player was in.

"After we spoke for a while he invited me to come see him play," Redmon told Brides.com. "I had no idea what he meant, but he explained he played for the Pistons and was in town for a game. I went, and we've been together ever since."

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and McKenzie Redmon were in a long-distance relationship for a while before he decided to propose in October 2015. Caldwell-Pope was still playing for the Detroit Pistons at the time and flew to Dallas to ask Redmon to marry him.

"One day I was getting into a car to fly back to Dallas when Kentavious stopped me, put a ring on my finger, and said he couldn't let me leave again without the promise that my home would be with him from then on," Redmon said.

The couple got married in Gatsby-inspired wedding eight months later in Atlanta. Caldwell-Pope currently plays for the Denver Nuggets, while Redmon is the current host of her IG TV show Sip N Style. She also works beauty and fashion influencer with more than 70,000 followers on Instagram and 21,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Redmon has a degree in Business Marketing from Louisiana Tech University. While her net worth is not available online, his husband has an estimated net worth of $18 million and has earned $88.4 million in his career so far.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's NBA career

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Denver Nuggets

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. Caldwell-Pope spent four years in Detroit, developing into a respectable 3-and-D role player. However, the Pistons didn't know what they had and let him walk in 2017.

The LA Lakers signed him to one-year contract and became one of their best role players when LeBron James arrived a year later. Caldwell-Pope ended up playing four seasons in LA, winning one NBA championship in 2020. He was an important member of that title-winning team, providing shooting and defense.

However, the Lakers included him in a trade package for Russell Westbrook ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. He had a solid season in Washington and was acquired by the Denver Nuggets last summer. The Nuggets also signed him to a two-year, $30 million extension.

