Who is Michael Jordan’s daughter, Ysabel Jordan, and where is she now? Taking a closer look at her personal life

All five of Michael Jordan's kids seem to have missed the GOAT gene. The Chicago Bulls legend is widely known as the greatest player of all-time, but he didn't share those qualities with his kids.

To be raised by one of the greatest NBA players, Jordan's kids would've had the privilege to enjoy a ton of perks. Jordan retired in 2003, and only his first three kids were able to see how great their father was on the court. Jeffrey, Marcus, and Jasmine Jordan were all witnesses of the Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s. MJ's two youngest daughters, Victoria and Ysabel, are both young and missed out.

Jordan's twins came after his marriage to Yvette Prieto in 2013. A year later, she gave birth to Victoria and Ysabel.

The twins are both 8 years old. Similar to how her twin sister is being raised, not much is revealed to the public about Ysabel. Both Michael and Prieto are high-profile celebrities in each of their careers. It's understandable that they are steering their kids away from the limelight. Being the daughter of a supermodel and an NBA legend probably isn't easy.

Ysabel has a ton of years ahead of her to decide on her career goals. Maybe she'll be the first supermodel/basketball player of the Jordan household. Who knows?

Michael Jordan's kids took on a different challenge compared to their father

Michael Jordan became famous when he won multiple championships with the Chicago Bulls. This level of fame has put his family in the spotlight many times.

Three have pursued business careers.

Jeffrey Jordan went to Nike Inc.'s management training program after college. In 2020, he co-founded the Jordan Avakian Group, a Chicago-based consultant group.

MJ's second son, Marcus, also joined the business path. In May 2016, he opened a high-end shoe store called Trophy Room. In 2019, however, he closed the physical store and transitioned into an online business. His business seems to be doing well as he has had customers like acclaimed music icon DJ Khaled.

Jordan's first daughter, Jasmine, is also in the world of business. She is working for both Nike and Jordan Brand. Additionally, she represents some Charlotte Hornets players and plays a vital role in being the representative of Jordan Brand in the WNBA.

For his twin girls, Victoria and Ysabel, there is still a long path ahead of them.

