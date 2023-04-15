Who is Mike Miz? Looking at co-host for Stephen A. Smith's playoff show at ESPN

Mike Miz has teamed up with ESPN to co-host a playoff show with Stephen A. Smith. While Miz is a basketball fan and television personality, he is so much more than that.

Michael Mizanin, better known as The Miz, is a professional wrestler. He is signed to WWE and has been active since 2001. Besides his wrestling career, The Miz is also an actor who's appeared in 12 movies and many other TV shows.

The Miz considers himself a pro-golfer in the making as well. He's a man of many talents and there is no doubt that basketball fans will enjoy his presentation of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Miz used to play basketball in high school

Mike Miz was born on Oct. 8, 1980 in Parma, Ohio. He attended Normandy High School in his hometown, where he began playing basketball and was the captain of his team. Besides basketball, The Miz was also on the school's cross-country team.

Before he became a professional wrestler, Mike Miz appeared on "The Real World," MTV's reality show, where he's become very popular. This is where "The Miz," his alter ego, originates from.

ESPN @espn



is with us today along with some good eats 🥳



Stephen A's World: 1 PM ET on ESPN2/ GET HYPE FOR SOME NBA PLAYOFF BASKETBALL @mikethemiz is with us today along with some good eats 🥳Stephen A's World: 1 PM ET on ESPN2/ @ESPNPlus GET HYPE FOR SOME NBA PLAYOFF BASKETBALL 😤@mikethemiz is with us today along with some good eats 🥳 📺 Stephen A's World: 1 PM ET on ESPN2/@ESPNPlus https://t.co/VWebo5m6xZ

He made his debut in the wrestling ring in 2003 as a member of Ultimate Pro Wrestling. He joined WWE a year later and is still active at the age of 42. He's achieved a lot of success as a professional wrestler and is a fan-favorite wrestler.

You may be interested in reading: The Miz would "love" to see 43-year-old released WWE Superstar return to the company (Exclusive)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Miz's value is estimated at $14 million in 2023. Considering that he's appeared in numerous movies and shows, and that he's had a long and successful wrestling career, this comes as no surprise.

The Miz's wrestling career has lasted for two decades (Image via Getty Images)

This will not be the first time that NBA fans will get a chance to see The Miz. The 42-year-old wrestler participated in the 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he played on Team Ryan.

You may be interested in reading: "She should have been in Space Jam" - Janelle Monae compared to Lola Bunny as actress steals the show at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Team Ryan ended up losing the game by three points, 81-78. However, The Miz made a half-court shot at the buzzer to win the game. The shot went in, but it was waved off after a replay showed that the wrestler did not release his shot in time, resulting in a Team Wade victory.

The Celebrity All-Star Game had a 4-point line, and if Mike Miz made the shot, his team would have won.

Poll : 0 votes