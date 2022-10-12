Who owns the NBA? Looking at the organizational structure of the league 

Many basketball fans have asked, "Who owns the NBA?" Many fans have heard about team owners but don't know who owns the entire league.

The NBA is the most prestigious basketball league in the world. It is a successful business that generates billions of dollars annually.

To answer who owns the NBA, we need to take a deeper look at the organizational structure of the league. It's important to note that the league does not have a single owner, but one person has a lot of power.

Who owns the NBA? Is it Adam Silver?

To answer the "who owns the NBA" question, we have to take a look at Adam Silver (Image via Getty Images)

If you google "Who owns the NBA," you will likely see Adam Silver's name pop up. He is the league's commissioner and plays an essential role in the organization of the league.

Silver is the fifth commissioner of the NBA. He is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Silver's duties include the administration of the league, negotiations of TV deals and the league's promotion.

Adam Silver does not own the NBA. However, he has the authority to manage the league. The commissioner can make big decisions and even suspend team owners who do not behave appropriately.

In his first year as commissioner, he forced Donald Sterling to sell the Los Angeles Clippers. He also suspended Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Who owns the NBA? Team owners, in a nutshell (Image via Getty Images)

If you want to know who owns the NBA, we could say that team owners do. We should look at the league as a consortium where each team owner has an equal part of the ownership.

Each team has an owner, so they all own the NBA together. Some of the most famous owners are Michael Jordan (Charlotte Hornets), Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks), Steve Ballmer (Los Angeles Clippers) and Jeanie Buss (Los Angeles Lakers).

Not only do team owners have control over their respective teams, but they also decide who becomes the NBA commissioner.

Commissioners impact the game

David Stern was the previous NBA commissioner (Image via Getty Images)

NBA commissioners are essential for the league. Their job is to make the league successful and turn it into a global brand.

The late David Stern was an NBA commissioner for 30 years. Thanks to him, the basketball league has spread all over the world.

He was succeeded by Adam Silver in 2014, who has also done a fantastic job for the league. NBA commissioners may not own the entire league. However, they play a huge role. Without them, the whole brand would fall apart.

