Who is the real Benny the Bull? All you need to know about Chicago Bulls mascot as he announces retirement

Recently, a new person has been brought in to replace the previous Benny the Bull, who retired in the offseason, as per Daniel Greenberg from Chicago Sports Updates.

Expand Tweet

Looking back, who exactly is the real Benny the Bull? Barry Anderson is the real name of Benny the Bull and was the original mascot for 12 years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Originally, the mascot's name was taken from the Chicago Bulls' very first Public Relations Manager and Stadium Announcer, Ben Bentley. The mascot originally debuted in 1969, and has since become a notable and beloved figure in the Chicago Bulls community.

However, during the 1980s and early 1990s, the Bulls mascot was a critical piece in promotional tactics and driving fan engagement. It was a time when the Chicago Bulls were struggling as a basketball team when Anderson started voicing the iconic mascot.

Benny the Bull's Salary Details

When it comes to NBA mascot salaries, the Chicago Bulls mascot ranks third as he earns $400,000, as per BashaBears Basketball's Josef Castillo.

In the same BashaBears Basketball article, it mentioned that the average salary is $42,646 per year, with an average weekly salary of $820.

Compared to the Bulls mascot, the Denver Nuggets' mascot Rocky the Mountain Lion is the highest-paid mascot in the league, as per Basketball Network's Hunter Simpson. For Rocky the Mountain Lion's salary, he earns about $625k annually.

In the same Basketball Network article, Harry the Hawk of the Atlanta Hawks is the second-highest-paid mascot in the NBA. Harry the Hawk earns $600k for his annual salary.

Benny the Bull's cousin, Da Bull

Da Bull is another version of the famous mascot and was described as the original mascot's cousin in the 1990s. Compared to Benny's features, he didn't have a tail as he was a more athletic version of the original mascot that was capable of doing highlight dunks. Because of his debut in 1995, he wore the number 95 on his jersey.

The original mascot was showcased in 2004 as the Da Bull was sidelined due to malpractice off the court.

The 2004 version became the current look of the mascot as seen today. He sports a bright color red all throughout his costume with the face and horns of a bull to back it up. He also dons a black Bulls jersey with the number one placed on it.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)