Top 5 NBA mascots ranked by salaries, featuring the Denver Nuggets' and Atlanta Hawks' mascots

When people think of lucrative jobs, being an NBA mascot isn’t a profession that typically comes to mind. According to Boardroom, the average annual salary for the league’s mascots is just $60,000.

However, the NBA’s top mascots can earn considerable six-figure salaries for keeping fans entertained and making appearances at team-related events. A few of the top-ranking mascots might even make some fans think twice about their future career choices.

On that note, here are the top 5 highest-paid mascots as of the 2022-23 NBA season.

#5 Hugo the Hornet (Charlotte Hornets): $100,000 annual salary

Hugo the Hornet

Coming in at $40,000 above the average NBA mascot salary is the Charlotte Hornets’ Hugo the Hornet, who earns a $100,000 annual salary. Per NBA.com, he is a “four-time winner of the NBA Mascot Slam Dunk Championship and a two-time winner of the NBA Best Mascot Award presented by NBA Inside Stuff.”

Outside of his in-arena work, Hugo is also known for having a strong presence in the community of Charlotte, promoting education and reading.

#4 Go the Gorilla (Phoenix Suns): $200,000 annual salary

Go the Gorilla

One of the more unconventional mascots in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns’ Go the Gorilla earns $200,000 annually. This is double the salary of Hugo the Hornet and over three times the average NBA mascot salary.

Go is best known for his slapstick humor at Suns games and the electrifying dunks that he completes before fourth quarters. He also participates in numerous charity projects across Phoenix.

Additionally, Go is one of seven NBA mascots to have been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

#3 Benny the Bull (Chicago Bulls): $400,000 annual salary

Benny the Bull

One of the longest-tenured mascots in professional sports, the Chicago Bulls’ Benny the Bull rakes in a cool $400,000 annually. This is over six times the average NBA mascot salary.

Benny is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining and beloved mascots in the league. He was even named Forbes’ most popular mascot in all of sports in 2013.

Some of Benny’s most popular acts include aerobatic flips, dunking tricks, spilling giant bags of popcorn on fans and rappelling down from the rafters at the United Center. He can also be seen at community events across Chicago.

Like Go the Gorilla, Benny is a member of the Mascot Hall of Fame.

#2 Harry the Hawk (Atlanta Hawks): $600,000 annual salary

Harry the Hawk

The Atlanta Hawks’ Harry the Hawk is another mascot who is doing extremely well for himself, grossing $600,000 annually. This is 10 times the average NBA mascot salary.

Harry is best known for his elite dance moves and having fun with fans on kiss cams during in-game intermissions. He also participates in many of the Hawks’ community events throughout Atlanta.

#1 Rocky the Mountain Lion (Denver Nuggets): $625,000 annual salary

Rocky the Mountain Lion

Coming in at No. 1 on the NBA’s highest-paid mascots list is the defending champion Denver Nuggets’ Rocky the Mountain Lion. Rocky just barely edges out Harry the Hawk with an annual salary of $625,000.

Rocky is another one of the most beloved mascots in sports, known best for his high-flying acrobatics and in-arena skits. However, he has also made a sizeable impact in the Denver community appearing at numerous school events.

Rocky is known to make guest appearances at other sporting events both domestically and internationally, including the NBA All-Star Game, as well. He is also among the seven NBA mascots who has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

