Watch: Charles Barkley and Nuggets' mascot Rocky’s beef for 30 years compiled in one funny video

NBA legend Charles Barkley is known for holding grudges, and his amusing feud with the Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky, is a special one that has spanned over three decades. The rivalry began during Barkley's time with the Phoenix Suns, where his outspoken personality and hotheaded reputation made him a popular figure.

Rocky, the mischievous Nuggets mascot, hilariously found ways to taunt and provoke Barkley, leading to comical on-court encounters where Barkley's fury was directed at the playful mascot. Fans couldn't help but laugh at the antics unfolding between the two.

Recently, Rocky appeared to have ideas of calling a truce with Barkley. The two went as far as to exchange jerseys in good faith. However, the Nuggets mascot took advantage of the vulnerable situation to land a cheap shot on Chuck before running away again. The feud is far from over.

Feuds between personalities and mascots have become commonplace over the years. Devin Booker's feud with the Toronto Raptors' mascot was a hilarious occurrence back in the 2020-21 season. However, unlike Chuck and Rocky, Booker and the Raptors mascot managed to squash their beef early on.

Charles Barkley's dominant professional career

Charles Barkley is widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the game of basketball. While he was undersized in his position, Barkley made up for it with tremendous strength, hustle and athleticism.

Standing at only 6'4", Chuck was still a dominant force in the low post. Nicknamed the "Round Mound of Rebound" for his hard work on the glass, Barkley used to constantly bully defenders regardless of their size.

Although he started his career off in Philadelphia with 76ers, he only rose to superstardom after joining the Phoenix Suns. It was here that he also earned his first and only MVP award for the 1992-93 season.

Barkley had a lot of success with the Suns. While he led them to several successful regular season campaigns, he unfortunately couldn't see them through to the promised land.

Barkley eventually joined the Houston Rockets ahead of the 1997-98 season and retired shortly after at the end of the 1999-00 season.

Off the court, Charles Barkley has made quite the name for himself as a broadcaster on TNT's "Inside the NBA". Making for a hilarious addition to the chaotic panel of the show, Barkley has found a niche between analysis and comedy.

