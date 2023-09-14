"Who’s going to take him? Jail?" - Rockets planning to trade Kevin Porter Jr. after assault charges has NBA fans in shambles

The Houston Rockets have begun exploring the possibility of trading Kevin Porter Jr., according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, as he faces felony charges against him for physical abuse and strangulation.

Fans reacted to the news, sharing their thoughts on Porter's future in the NBA.

Porter's arrest for allegedly abusing his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, on Monday was shocking. Two days later, the Rockets have started to survey possible teams willing to trade for him, according to Charania.

It's still unsure which teams would be willing to trade for the young point guard. This isn't his first time getting into trouble as he's dealt with different situations before.

When he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he got into it with the general manager, Koby Altman, when they decided to move his locker. The decision didn't sit well with Porter, and it eventually got him traded to the Rockets.

Now, after a year since he praised the Houston organization for saving him, the Rockets are reportedly looking to move on from Porter.

No team would be interested in trading for Kevin Porter Jr. now

Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. had a solid outing last season when he averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. His numbers were the best in his young career, with the exception in the assists department. Porter was on his way to redeeming himself after the problems he had with the Cavs and seemed to be on the path to stardom.

However, his arrest Monday seems to be heavier, putting Porter's career in jeopardy.

Teams could be hesitant to contact the Rockets to inquire about Porter. His problems could lead to distracting other players and shift the focus of any team's goal. It's risky to trade for a player with this baggage, which could limit Houston's options.

The best option for the Rockets would be to waive him. But they'll have to wait until the NBA has finished their investigation and has issued a punishment for the young player.

