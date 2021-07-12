Who has scored the most points in an NBA Finals series?  

The 2021 NBA finals series between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks has been an exhilarating one so far. The Suns won the first two games of the series, but the Bucks made a comeback in Game 3 and will look to draw parity in Game 4 in Milwaukee.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been the standout performers in the 2021 playoffs. And there is a good probability of one of them ending up as the player with the most points in the series.

On that note, let's take a look at which player has scored the most points in an NBA Finals series.

Which star has scored the most points in an NBA Finals series?

Elgin Baylor

LA Lakers legend Elgin Baylor has scored the most points in an NBA finals series. Baylor scored 284 points for the LA Lakers in the 1962 NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics, doing so in seven games. He averaged 40.6 points per game, but that wasn't enough to lead his team to a win, as the Celtics won the series 4-3.

Elgin Baylor spent 14 seasons in the NBA, all of which came with the LA/Minneapolis Lakers. He appeared in eight NBA finals and was known for his incredible shooting and rebounding prowess.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has his second 40+ point and 10+ rebound game of these NBA Finals. He joins LeBron James (2015), Shaquille O'Neal (2000) and Elgin Baylor (1962) to have multiple 40-point, 10-rebound games in the same NBA Finals. O'Neal did it three times in 2000. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 12, 2021

Elgin Baylor scored a staggering 61 points in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals against the LA Lakers.

The series saw multiple Hall of Famers take to the court. The Lakers had Baylor and Jerry West, while the Celtics boasted of Carl Braun, Bob Cousy, Tom Heinsohn, KC Jones, Sam Jones, Bill Russell and Frank Ramsey, all of whom have been named in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Most 40-point, 10-rebound games in The Finals:



T1. LeBron James - 5

T1. Shaquille O'Neal - 5

3. Elgin Baylor - 4

T4. Giannis Antetokounmpo - 2



Giannis has played in 3 Finals games. — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) July 12, 2021

In terms of the most average points per game in an NBA Finals series, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan takes the number one spot.

Jordan averaged 41 points per game in the 1993 NBA Finals for the Bulls against the Phoenix Suns. The Bulls won the series in six games as Jordan won his third successive Larry O'Brien championship.

