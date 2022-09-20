Who is Shaquille O'Neal's girlfriend? Exploring the personal life of the 4x NBA champion in 2022

Shaquille O'Neal has had a handful of love interests over the years. Shaq previously dated Laticia Rolle before they broke up in 2018. Knowing Big Diesel, he won't allow himself to be out of action in the dating scene for too long.

Shaquille O'Neal is back at it and is now reportedly dating actress Annie Ilonzeh. They were first discovered to be a couple in June. According to Meenal Mehta from The Teal Mango, the rumors about Shaq and Annie's romance began last year.

They are keeping their relationship away from the spotlight at the moment. It has people wondering more about their mysterious relationship.

Who is Shaquille O'Neal's new girlfriend, Annie Ilonzeh?

Annie Ilonzeh

Annette "Annie" Ngozi Ilonzeh is a Nigerian American actress born on August 23, 1983. She was raised in Grapevine, Texas and attended Colleyville Heritage High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Colleyville.

Annie Ilonzeh began her acting career in 2007 when she made a cameo in the hit TV sitcom series "How I Met Your Mother". She played the role of Becky, a female gym rat who was acquainted with main character Barney Stinson.

Many doors started opening for the up-and-coming actress following her time on 'How I Met Your Mother'. Annie made her first movie appearance in "He's Just Not That Into You" back in 2009. She'd go on to have similar roles in other movies such as "Miss March" and "Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief".

After a series of smaller roles, she finally got her break in 2011. Ilonzeh landed the lead role for the "Charlie's Angels" television reboot as one of the Angels. Despite the show's cancelation, Ilonzeh was able to prove her worth in the industry.

In 2017, Annie took her career to the next level by landing another major role, this time in a movie. She played Kidada Jones in the biographical drama All Eyez on Me.

Ilonzeh is currently one of the main stars in the TV series "The Lower Bottoms". She appeared in five out of seven episodes playing Beulah Rhodes.

Shaquille O'Neal is busy being an entrepreneur and TV personality these days. But that hasn't stopped him from pursuing romantic relationships in his free time.

With Shaquille O'Neal and Annie Ilonzeh's star power combined, their newfound relationship could reach 'power couple' status. That's if they ever decide to make their partnership public.

