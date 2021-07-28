Who is on the Spain Men's Olympic Basketball team? Looking at the key players leading the charge at 2021 Olympics

The Spain men's basketball team is making their 13th appearance in the Summer Olympics. Ranked second in the FIBA world rankings, Spain are one of the favorites to win the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Spain are yet to win an Olympic gold in basketball, having won three silver medals (1984, 2008 and 2012) and a bronze in the 2016 Games. Their last podium finish in an international basketball competition was at the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

World Olympic games, Basketball



Ricky Rubio dropped 20 points and 9 assists in Spain's 88 - 77 victory over hosts Japan.#Tokyo2020#SportsArenake pic.twitter.com/joGCC781jF — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) July 26, 2021

In their Tokyo Olympics 2020 opener, Spain beat hosts Japan 88-77, thanks to an excellent performance from Minnesota Timberwolves' Ricky Rubio.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Spain basketball players who could shine in the competition

Japan vs Spain Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 3

Being the second-ranked team in the world, Spain feature a plethora of incredible players. Spain's 12-man roster consists of eight current or former NBA players and one former EuroLeague MVP.

Their roster consists of three listed guards - Ricky Rubio, Sergio Rodriguez and Sergio Llull. Ricky Rubio is a ten-year NBA veteran who has played for the Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns. He has won seven cumulative medals, three of them being gold, for Spain at the Olympics, EuroBasket and FIBA World Cup. Rubio is also a EuroLeague, EuroCup and Liga ACB champion.

Sergio Rodriguez is a 35-year-old point guard who had stints in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

Rodriguez is accustomed to winning. The 6' 3" guard is a two-time EuroLeague champion, Italian Cup and Super Cup winner, two-time VTP United League champion, three-time Russian League champion, four-time Spanish Cup champion and a three-time Spanish League champion. He has won eight cumulative medals (three gold) for Spain at the Olympics, FIBA and EuroBasket.

Sergio Llull is a 33-year-old veteran guard who has a plethora of MVP awards and championships under his belt. He was drafted 34th overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2009 draft but never played for the team. However, he is a two-time EuroLeague champion and a six-time Spanish League champion.

Japan vs Spain Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 3

in have a loaded frontcourt as well, featuring the Gasol brothers - Marc and Pau - who are both NBA champions with significant experience and accolades in the league.

Spain also have Xabier Lopez-Arostegui, Rudy Fernandez, Victor Claver, Willy Hernangomez, Usman Garuba, Alberto Abalde and Alex Abrines in their roster. Except Lopez-Arostegui, Abalde and Garuba, all the players have NBA experience.

Willy Hernangomez plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, while Victor Claver and Alex Abrines has had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers and the OKC Thunder, respectively.

Although the USA are coming off a 54-point win over the Islamic Republic of Iran, they have lost three of their last five international games. The USA's recent indifferent form means they are not the runaway favorites in the Tokyo Olympics, which means other teams also have a shot at the gold.

Spain tend to put up tough fights against the mighty USA, but have come up short in three Olympic finals (1984, 2008, 2012) against the three-time defending champions. However, given the talent and experience in the Spain ranks this time, it isn't a far-fetched proposition that they could win their first Olympic gold at the ongoing Tokyo Games.

You may also like: 10 notable NBA players not participating in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Bhargav