Who is the tallest player ever to have played in the NBA? Looking at some of the colossal stars who have featured in the league

The tallest players in the NBA are not always the best, but their impact on the game cannot be overlooked. Height is one of the most important factors in basketball. The average height in the league is around 6-foot-6.

Throughout the history of the NBA, many players of colossal stature have dominated the court. Some of them were over seven feet tall.

Let's take a look at the tallest players to have ever played in the NBA.

Gheorghe Muresan is the tallest player in NBA history

Standing at 7-foot-7, Gheorghe Muresan is the tallest player in NBA history. The Romanian-born center was drafted by the Washington Bullets with the 30th pick in the 1993 NBA Draft.

Muresan weighed more than 300 pounds as well, which made him very difficult to guard.

In the first season with the Bullets, the big man averaged 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game. He didn't play a big role as he averaged only 12 minutes per contest.

However, Muresan had a breakout season a year later, and in his third season, the 7-foot-7 center posted career-highs in every major statistical category. That included points (14.5), rebounds (9.6), and blocks (2.3). He also shot 60.4% from the field.

The big man was named the Most Improved Player of the Year this season. Unfortunately, injuries ruined the career of the tallest player in NBA history. He missed the entire 1997-98 season due to multiple injuries.

Muresan spent the final two years of his career with the New Jersey Nets. However, he only appeared in 31 games for the team in two seasons.

What makes Muresan's height even more interesting is the fact that his parents were 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-7.

Manute Bol was incredible as well

Manute Bol was another player who dominated the opponents while standing at 7-foot-7. Bol wasn't a particularly gifted offensive player, but he was a beast on the defensive end of the floor.

The Sudanese-born center was also drafted by the Washington Bullets as the team had two tallest players in NBA history. However, they never played on the court together as Bol was drafted in 1985.

In his first year in the NBA, the center led the league in blocks per game with 5.0. He averaged 3.3 blocks per game during his 10-year career, despite playing under 19 minutes per game.

Bol was 7-foot-7, yet he weighed only 180 pounds when he came to the United States and 200 pounds when he entered the NBA.

Manute Bol, one of the tallest players in NBA history, played alongside Muggsy Bogues, who was only 5-foot-3 and the shortest player in the history of the league.

Unfortunately, the popular NBA player died at the age of 47 from acute kidney failure.

Tacko Fall is the tallest active player

Tacko Fall went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft despite standing at 7-foot-6. However, after playing for the Boston Celtics in the Summer League, the big man was signed with the team.

Fall averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in his first season with the Celtics. After Boston, Fall joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he didn't get much playing time there either.

The Senegalese-born NBA center joined the Utah Jazz during the 2022 NBA Summer League and is currently a free agent. He is the tallest player in the league at the moment.

Despite his incredible size, Tacko Fall isn't exactly a top-tier NBA player, which is why many teams are hesitant to sign him. However, he is only 26 and could improve over the next few years.

Yao Ming aka The Great Wall of China

Yao Ming is among the tallest players in NBA history and he is also the most successful player on the list. Yao played in the league for eight years, averaging 19.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Standing at 7-foot-6, the Shanghai native had a soft touch around the rim and was very intimidating on the defense. His footwork was great and he could also knock down a jumper, which made him very valuable.

Yao spent his entire NBA career with the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, he had to retire due to injuries, but will forever be remembered as one of the greatest big men to play in the league.

The 7-foot-6 giant was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and during his career, he was an eight-time All-Star and made five All-NBA teams.

