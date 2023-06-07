Who are the top 5 centers in NBA history?

Centers have played a pivotal role in shaping the game of basketball with their dominance. They are often the anchors of their teams on defense, with the best ones controlling the offense as well. Today, we look at the definitive ranking of the top five centers in NBA history.

Top five centers in NBA history

#5, Bill Russell

Bill Russell blocks Wilt Chamberlain.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Russell revolutionized the center position with his defensive abilities. Russell played for the Boston Celtics and went to the NBA Finals 12 times in a row from 1957 to 1969. During this run, Russell won an unprecedented 11 championships, setting a record that still stands.

His ability to anchor the defense, rebound at an elite level and lead his team to success made him an undeniable legend. Russell played in an era before blocks and steals were officially recorded, so there are no numbers to support him, but his impact on the game cannot be overlooked or overstated.

#4, Hakeem Olajuwon

Hakeem Olajuwon dribbles against Shaquille O'Neal.

Hakeem Olajuwon's footwork and defense were a sight to behold. At 7-0, "The Dream" had an array of post moves that left defenders stunned. Olajuwon was a two-time NBA champion, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and the league's all-time leader in blocks. His ability to impact the game on both ends of the court cemented his place among the greatest centers of all time.

Hakeem's patented "Dream Shake" became legendary which left several players off balance.

#3, Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal celebrating as a Laker

Shaquille O'Neal was a true force of nature. A massive 7-1 and over 300 pounds, Shaq combined size, strength and agility in a way that the NBA had never seen before and probably never will. The center dominated the paint with monstrous dunks and a physicality that was unstoppable.

O'Neal was a four-time NBA champion and has three Finals MVP awards. His sheer dominance on the court and his likable personality off the court made him a cultural icon around the world.

#2, Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain dunks.

At 7-1, Chamberlain's dominance can only be explained by his numbers. He averaged an astonishing 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game. During the 1961-1962 season, Chamberlain even achieved the remarkable feat of averaging 50.4 ppg, which stands as the highest single-season average in NBA history.

Chamberlain had several high-scoring games. His most famous achievement came on March 2, 1962, when the center scored an unimaginable 100 points in a single game. With two championships and four MVP awards, Chamberlain's impact on the game can only be understated.

#1, Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the iconic skyhook

When it comes to longevity, skill, and consistent excellence, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stands alone at the top of the list of centers. An imposing 7-2, Kareem's signature skyhook shot was an unstoppable weapon.

Throughout his 20-year career, Abdul-Jabbar amassed six NBA championships and six MVP awards. Kareem was the league's all-time leading scorer until this season with an astounding 38,387 points. His blend of finesse, footwork and IQ revolutionized the center position and cemented him as the greatest center of all time and in some peoples' eyes the greatest player of all time.

Who is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history?

On Feb. 7, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time regular season scoring leader.

With the 2022-2023 season coming to a near end, James has 38,652 regular season points. While still being better than a wide majority of the players in the league, Lebron could easily tally the record to a point where it is impossible to break for decades to come, if at all.

