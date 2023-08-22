Who are the top 5 New York Knicks point guards of all time? Exploring Jalen Brunson's ranking among them

Over the past year, Jalen Brunson's rank among best New York Knicks point guards has been a big topic. Here is a ranking of some of the top floor generals to ever suit up for the franchise.

Top New York Knicks point guards in NBA history:

5) Jalen Brunson

He's only played one season there, but Jalen Brunson just had the best season by a New York Knicks point guard in a long time. If the league wasn't loaded at his position, he might have been an All-Star.

In 68 games, Brunson averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. As his tenure with the organization continues, he will continue to cement himself into this top-five spot.

4) Dick McGuire

Next up is Dick McGuire. He spent eight seasons with the Knicks from1949 to 1957.

During his time in New York, McGuire averaged 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He was a five-time All-Star with the Knicks, and led the league in assists as a rookie. The six foot guard was later inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

3) Earl "The Pearl" Monroe

During the 1970's, Earl Monroe was one of the top point guards in the league. After starting his career with the Baltimore Bullets, he joined the Knicks during the 1972 season.

Monroe ended up playing for the Knicks for nearly a decade. He played in 598 games and averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals. Monroe also earned All-Star nominations twice during his Knicks tenure. The flashy guard was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1990.

2) Mark Jackson

Before he was a coach and analyst, Mark Jackson was drafted by the Knicks in 1987. In his first two years in the league, he was an All-Star and won the Rookie of the Year award.

Jackson spent seven seasons in New York, where he averaged 11.1 points and 8.0 assists. To this day, he is second all-time in Knicks' history in assists (4,005).

1) Walt Frazier

When it comes to the best New York Knicks point guards, Walt Frazier should always be the first name mentioned. After being drafted fifth overall in 1967, he went on to have a Hall of Fame career.

Fraizer averaged 19.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists as a Knick. He currently sits first all-time in assists (4,791) and second in points (14,617), trailing only Patrick Ewing.

