Who is Yvette Prieto? Taking a closer look at Michael Jordan's wife's personal and professional life

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto first got together in 2008 and have since built a home. In 2013, the basketball legend tied the knot with the model in an extravagant ceremony.

Prieto is a Cuban-American born in 1979 to Maria and Carlos Prieto. Although she started working with her father, an entrepreneur, she soon delved into modeling.

The model has lived a relatively quiet life, getting into the limelight after tying the knot with Jordan. Nonetheless, she has had a successful career.

Prieto's most notable work is for famous designer Alexander Wang. She is also popular for her role in the documentary "Cuba: An Island Apart."

As earlier stated, MJ and Prieto first met in a nightclub in 2008. Shortly after dating, they decided to move in together in 2009.

After dating for about three years, Jordan got down on one knee and proposed to the model. On April 27, 2013, the couple walked down the aisle at a Palm Beach, Florida, church. It was reported that the ceremony cost the Chicago Bulls legend $10 million.

Not much is known about Prieto's personal life, as the model has consciously tried to retain her privacy. She has steered clear of social media, with her only other public relationship being with Julio Iglesias Jr.

The couple welcomed two daughters in 2014. Jordan now has five children, including three from his first marriage.

Michael Jordan divorced his first wife, Juanita, in 2007

Although Jordan enjoys his union with Prieto, it is not his first. The six-time NBA champ was previously married to former model Juanita Vanoy.

Jordan met Vanoy in 1984 after getting drafted into the NBA. Although their early years were rocky, they spent 17 years together before ending things in 2007.

Jordan first got engaged to Vanoy on New Year's Eve in 1987. However, The couple called off the engagement shortly after.

With news of Vanoy's pregnancy reaching Jordan, they rekindled their romance. Their first child, Jeffrey Jordan, was born in November 1988 before the couple married in 1989.

All seemed well with the couple after their marriage. Vanoy cheered on her then-husband in almost every game. Surprisingly, she filed for divorce in 2002, which she later withdrew.

Every attempt to save their marriage failed, with the mother-of-three citing "irreconcilable differences." Although they were granted a dissolution of marriage on December 29, 2006, the divorce was finalized in 2007. Vanoy received $168 million in the divorce settlement.

Michael Jordan and Vanoy have remained on talking terms, with the ex-wife revealing that their conversations are primarily about their children. Vanoy has remained single, but Jordan is enjoying his union with Prieto.

