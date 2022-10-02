Who is Ziaire Williams and what is his net worth right now? All you need to know

Ziaire Williams is one of the most promising basketball players in the world. He was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The small forward had a chance to show what he's got in the preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Grizzlies rested most of their starters, which is why the 21-year old got his first start.

In the end, the Grizzlies had a huge comeback in the fourth quarter, beating the Bucks 107-102. Williams had a decent performance with 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about Ziaire Williams, his net worth and basketball career.

Ziaire Williams is entering his sophomore season

The Memphis Grizzlies forward had a solid rookie campaign. He appeared in 62 games for the team, averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

The rookie had two 21-point games in his first season in the league, including his 9-for-11 shooting performance against the New York Knicks. While he's far from being a star, Ziaire Williams has shown a lot of potential and could improve in the future.

Williams had a decent season with the Memphis Grizzlies (Image via Getty Images)

It is unlikely that Williams will be a starter for the Grizzlies next season, but no one knows what could happen. His sophomore season will definitely be interesting to watch and we will see if he can take a big leap.

The next preseason game for the Grizzlies will be on Monday, October 3, when they host the Orlando Magic. Memphis will most likely rest their best players once again, which is why we could see Williams get more minutes.

Ziaire Williams' net worth

Ziaire Williams' net worth is estimated to be around $5 million in 2022. The Grizzlies forward made $4.4 million from his rookie contract with the team last season.

There are not many details available regarding Williams' endorsements. However, he will most likely sign some big contracts with popular brands as he improves and gets more recognition.

Williams has three more years left on his contract with the Grizzlies (Image via Getty Images)

The 21-year-old forward has three more years left on his contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. He will receive $4.6 million for his services in his sophomore year, while his contract will jump to $4.8 million in the third season.

Williams will be paid $6.1 million in the final year of his contract. However, it is important to note that the third and fourth years have a Team Option on them. This means that the Grizzlies can terminate his contract and let him go after his second year.

