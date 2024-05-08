Why is Bojan Bogdanovic not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Exploring Knicks forward’s Game 2 absence (May 8)

The New York Knicks will be without Bojan Bogdanovic when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday for Game 2 of their second-round series in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Knicks acquired Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline to strengthen their team keeping the postseason in mind.

While the Croatian forward featured in the first four postseason games in 2023-24, he sustained a foot injury in Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bogdanovic played just 1 minute and 11 seconds without any key stats.

While Bojan Bogdanovic was initially listed as out without any definite return date, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the small forward would undergo season-ending surgeries on his foot and wrist.

What happened to Bojan Bogdanovic?

Bogdanovic suffered a left foot contusion against the Sixers on April 28. Before that, he also suffered a wrist injury in the first week of April. While he kept playing through the wrist injury, the foot injury ended his season. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The New York Knicks will miss the Croatian forward, as he was a key piece of their bench unit.

New York’s worries were only compounded by a left ankle stress injury to Mitchell Robinson. The center will be out for at least six to eight weeks, which all but ends his season as well. New York was already without Julius Randle, who underwent season-ending successful surgery on his right shoulder.

Bojan Bogdanovic stats vs Indiana Pacers

Bojan Bogdanovic has faced the Pacers 19 times in the regular season. He averaged 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in those games. The Serbian has never played Indiana in the postseason.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 2?

Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 8 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

The Knicks lead the series 1-0 after a narrow 121-117 win Monday.

