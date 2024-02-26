Why is Jimmy Butler not playing tonight? Latest update as Heat star misses game vs Kings (February 26) 

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will not be available for the matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Monday for the second game of their season series.

After an incident, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, and center Thomas Bryant of the Heat each received a one-game suspension, whereas Bryant faces a three-game suspension without pay. Additionally, Pelicans forward Naji Marshall was sidelined for one game, and Jose Alvarado is set to miss the next three games due to suspensions.

The league stated that Butler and Marshall were suspended for initiating and engaging in an on-court altercation. Bryant and Alvarado faced penalties for their involvement in a fight and leaving the bench area during an in-game conflict. Jovic received a suspension for his participation in an on-court altercation after leaving the bench area.

What did Jimmy Butler do to receive suspension?

At the 11:19 mark of the fourth quarter, an altercation was initiated when Miami's Kevin Love committed a foul on New Orleans' Zion Williamson. This incident quickly escalated as Jimmy and Marshall engaged in a fight, prompting Alvarado and Bryant to leave the bench and join the altercation.

As the situation seemed to be de-escalating, Jovic became entangled in a separate altercation near the Heat's bench. Analysts criticized the officials, attributing the brawl to their reluctance to call fouls during the game, which could have prevented the escalation.

The Miami Heat emerged victorious with a final score of 106-95. Following the altercation, technical fouls were issued, resulting in the ejection of Jose Alvarado, Thomas Bryant, Jimmy Butler, and Naji Marshall from the game.

How long will Jimmy Butler and others serve suspension?

The suspensions for Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall began during the game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night. The suspensions for Thomas Bryant, Butler, and Nikola Jovic are set to start on Monday, Feb. 26, when the Miami Heat face off against the Sacramento Kings.

Thomas Bryant is scheduled to return from his suspension for the Utah Jazz game on Saturday, March 2. Alvarado is set to make his comeback for the Indiana Pacers game on Friday, March 1.

The Miami Heat are facing potential lineup adjustments due to health concerns. Tyler Herro, who experienced a scare with his knee during Friday's game, underwent an MRI on Sunday as a precautionary measure. Herro remains optimistic about his ability to play, pending the MRI results, and could return as early as Monday or Tuesday.

Additionally, the team anticipates the possible return of guard Terry Rozier, who has been sidelined with a sprained knee during the Boston Celtics game on Feb. 11.

Rozier's recovery has progressed to the point where his comeback could align with Herro's, potentially as soon as Monday or Tuesday, bolstering the Heat's backcourt options as they navigate through these injury concerns, along with the suspensions.