Why did Paul Pierce get arrested? Ex-NBA champ's legal trouble explored

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 09, 2025 21:32 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Seven - Source: Getty
All information about Paul Pierce's arrest [Picture Credit: Getty]

Former NBA star Paul Pierce was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving under the influence. According to TMZ, the California Highway Patrol and authorities said that the former Boston Celtics star was found sleeping in the driver's seat of his Range Rover car.

According to the reports, Paul was asleep in his car on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley, in the middle of the traffic. The cops found the Hall of Fame NBA player around 11:35 PM. There has been no comment from Pierce or his team on the matter.

According to the reports obtained by TMZ, Paul Pierce was found in his car on the 101 Freeway's lane, which was closed by the authorities for investigation following a crash. The lane was recently reopened by the authorities.

"Officers noted signs of alcohol impairment...and conducted a DUI investigation," the California Highway Patrol said.
"Pierce was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, a violation of California Vehicle Code 23152(a), and taken to the CHP Central Los Angeles Area office."
