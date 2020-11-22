Why the Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the best teams in the league next season

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the more active teams in the NBA during this off-season. The franchise has made moves to bring in players that would better complement their superstar duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid next season. With positive changes taking place every day for the 76ers, here is why they could be one of the best teams in the NBA next season.

The Philadelphia 76ers' head coach and General Manager

Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired a new head coach and General Manager in Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey, respectively. While many may not think of these changes as much, they could turn out to be very significant for the franchise.

Daryl Morey is an absolute wizard when it comes to bringing the right players in. He is the reason the Houston Rockets are the strong contenders they are now.

In fact, the 48-year-old has already started making the right changes for the Philadelphia 76ers. The franchise has acquired shooters in Danny Green and Seth Curry while off-loading redundant players with large contracts like Al Horford.

Meanwhile, former LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is a massive improvement from Brett Brown. The 59-year-old has championship experience with the Boston Celtics and led a lackluster LA Clippers team to the playoffs for countless years.

Given his elite ability as a head coach, the acquisition of Doc Rivers almost guarantees that the Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the best teams in the league next season.

The players brought in by the Philadelphia 76ers this off-season

Advertisement

Seth Curry

The Philadelphia 76ers have also had problems with regard to spacing the floor. However, the changes made by the franchise this off-season have seemingly solved these issues overnight.

As mentioned before, the team recently acquired the likes of Seth Curry and Danny Green. While Danny Green can be a streaky shooter sometimes, the 33-year-old still shot a respectable 36.7% from behind the arc last season. Seth Curry, on the other hand, is undoubtedly one of the best shooters in the league right now. The former Dallas Mavericks player shot an incredible 45.2% from deep this past season.

Advertisement

These players, along with Tobias Harris, would space the floor to a very large extent. This would allow both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to reach new levels of dominance as the extra space only gives them more freedom to bully the opposition.

The Philadelphia 76ers also brought in veteran big man Dwight Howard to provide some depth to the roster. The 34-year-old is a player with championship experience. He could not only be the perfect role player for the franchise but could also help Joel Embiid develop into a better player in upcoming seasons.

After years of disappointment, the wind is finally blowing in the right direction for the Philadelphia 76ers. Considering all the changes they have made, the franchise could not only be one of the best teams in the league but also have a very realistic shot at an NBA championship next season.

Also Read: NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 underrated signings this off-season