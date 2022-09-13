Why is Robert Sarver fined $10 million by the NBA?

The NBA has suspended Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million. The Phoenix Suns owner, who also owns the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, was involved in workplace misconduct.

Many fans believe that this is long overdue as there have been numerous rumors, which have presented Sarver in a negative light. However, the NBA had to conduct a thorough investigation to make sure that the rumors were true.

Unfortunately for Sarver, it seems that he was far from the perfect person. The investigation lasted for almost a year and concluded that the Suns owner did engage in inappropriate behavior.

Sarver has a long history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents, which is why the league has decided to suspend him.

Aside from the $10 million fine, Sarver is not allowed to attend any NBA or WNBA games. He cannot be present at team facilities, offices, arenas, and more.

Sarver's business privileges have also taken a hit as he cannot engage in any business partner activity, the NBA has announced. This goes for both his NBA and WNBA teams.

The investigation regarding Sarver involved 320 individuals, including current and former employees. The investigation has resulted in more than 80,000 documents and other materials such as texts and emails.

What exactly did Robert Sarver do?

A detailed investigation conducted by the league has found some shocking facts regarding Robert Sarver's behavior. He used the n-word on at least five different occasions during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury.

Aside from his racist remarks, Sarver wasn't a role model toward female employees either. The investigation found that the Suns owner engaged in inappropriate behavior toward female employees in his workplace.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn While the NBA says Robert Sarver "cooperated fully with the investigative process," sources tell @Baxter and me that the Suns owner was unaccepting of idea he deserved a one-year suspension and $10M fine for his behavior. The punitive part of process became largely acrimonious. While the NBA says Robert Sarver "cooperated fully with the investigative process," sources tell @Baxter and me that the Suns owner was unaccepting of idea he deserved a one-year suspension and $10M fine for his behavior. The punitive part of process became largely acrimonious.

Sarver made inappropriate comments about the looks of women around him and even made many sexual comments, which is simply not acceptable.

His male employees were not spared either as he reportedly engaged in inappropriate physical behavior toward them. He has also treated many employees harshly and yelled and cursed at them.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct. NBA has suspended Suns owner Robert Sarver for one year from the Suns and Mercury organization based on league investigation. Sarver has also been fined $10 million and complete training program focused on respect and appropriate workplace conduct. The NBA says it will donate Robert Sarver's $10 million fine to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… The NBA says it will donate Robert Sarver's $10 million fine to organizations that are committed to addressing race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Robert Sarver fully cooperated with the investigation. But he did not like the idea of getting a one-year suspension and a $10 million fine. However, the NBA's decision is final.

The Athletic's Shams Charania brought some positive news about the entire mess regarding Sarver and the Phoenix Suns. He tweeted that the league will donate $10 million to organizations that help with race and gender issues in and out of the workplace.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman