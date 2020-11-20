Why Seth Curry could be the player to take the Philadelphia 76ers to an NBA Championship 

The Philadelphia 76ers recently hired former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, and they already seem to be reaping the benefits of the move. The franchise has gotten rid of bad contracts to bring in players that better fit the team, and one of these players is Seth Curry.

The 30-year-old was one of the most impactful players for the Dallas Mavericks this past season. Seth Curry bolstered the team's offensively massively every minute he was on the floor, and while his defense may not have been eye-popping, he shifted his feet well and put in enough effort to be an effective defender. Overall, he is starting to break into the top-tier of role players in the NBA today.

With that in mind, here are the biggest reasons why Seth Curry could be the piece the Philadelphia 76ers need to win an NBA Championship in the near future.

The Philadelphia 76ers need a secondary ball-handler

Ben Simmons may be an impressive playmaker, but the Philadelphia 76ers need a player that can take the ball out of his hands. Tobias Harris was that player for the franchise this past season, but the 28-year-old just isn't adept enough as a playmaker to be a suitable secondary option for a team looking to win it all.

Seth Curry's playmaking ability, while not elite, is still extremely impressive. The 30-year-old's abilities were on full display against the LA Clippers during this past postseason.

The 76ers are reportedly trading for Seth Curry, who has a career 3-point field goal percentage of 44.3%, 2nd-highest in NBA history, behind Steve Kerr (min. 1,000 3-pt FGA).



He is 2 spots ahead of his brother, Stephen Curry, on this list. pic.twitter.com/UwqR9OIlxu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2020

When Luka Doncic was on the bench, Seth Curry's shared role with Tim Hardaway Jr. as ball-handler proved to be very positive for the team. Not only did the offense seldom stagnate, but Curry was also more productive with the ball in his hands.

Seth Curry will be the team's tertiary scorer, and more importantly, he will give the team a secondary playmaker that the Philadelphia 76ers so desperately need. And with a decreased frequency of stagnations on the offensive end, the franchise could take a significant leap next season.

Seth Curry is one of the best shooters in the NBA

The Philadelphia 76ers needed shooters. The team brought in Danny Green and already have Tobias Harris, but still needed another shooter on their roster.

Seth Curry was the perfect acquisition in this regard. He averaged a blazing hot 45.2% from three this past season, and isn't just a spot-up shooter. The 30-year-old has deep range, and can space the floor past the three-point line with his shooting. Additionally, Curry's pull-up game is very impressive, making him a thorn in the side of the opposition defense.

With the additional spacing that Seth Curry could provide, Philadelphia 76ers superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will have the freedom to wreak havoc. And given that the team now has a head coach of the experience and quality of Doc Rivers, the spacing is sure to be used in the most effective way possible.

With everything he brings to the table, Seth Curry could well and truly be one of the most important pieces for the Philadelphia 76ers on their quest for an NBA Championship.

