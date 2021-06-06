Why a sign-and-trade deal is a perfect scenario for Kelly Oubre Jr. and Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. endured a torrid 2020-21 NBA campaign with the Golden State Warriors, as he was relegated to a bench role midway through the season. His unsuccessful campaign coincided with a poor Golden State Warriors' run, which ended in a play-in tournament defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies.

What's next for Kelly Oubre Jr. at the Golden State Warriors?

Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards

Kelly Oubre Jr. signed with the Golden State Warriors in 2020. He was brought in by the Warriors as part of a trade deal with the OKC Thunder that saw Oubre Jr. join Dubnation and the Thunder adding a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick to their already impressive draft chest.

Oubre Jr. was brought in to fill the void left by Klay Thompson, who missed a second consecutive season in the NBA due to injury. Starting at small forward, Oubre Jr. was expected to play the role of a 3&D wing, taking on a completely off-the-ball task.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors

However, after a poor start, head coach Steve Kerr relegated Oubre Jr. to the bench.

Oubre Jr. was so poor that arguably less talented players like Kent Bazemore, Damion Lee and Jordan Poole surged ahead of him the pecking order of the Golden State Warriors' rotation. That led to the former Phoenix Suns man conveying his displeasure to Kerr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. ended the season with 15 points and six rebounds, shooting a dismal 31.6% from downtown. The Golden State Warriors' offensive rating was 8.8 points better with Oubre Jr. on the bench. He failed to make an impact at the defensive end as well, as the Warriors gave up 11.6 fewer points per 100 possessions in the absence of Kelly Oubre Jr.

Our Warriors season review continues with a look at Kelly Oubre Jr., whose free agency will be one of Golden State's biggest storylines this summer: https://t.co/2UWKztTNOV — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) June 3, 2021

With Oubre Jr.'s contract with the Golden State Warriors running out this summer, Bob Myers and team have a decision to make. Klay Thompson will return to the Golden State Warriors' fold in all likelihood, and Stephen Curry will likely have winning pieces around him after having an MVP-caliber season.

When asked about Kelly Oubre Jr.'s mindset about coming off the bench, Golden State Warriors GM Myers said:

“We didn’t specifically (address that). But he did make it clear he’d like to be here. He did say that.”

Steve Kerr also concurred with Kelly Oubre Jr., wishing the swingman to return, saying:

“I said it before — Klay (Thompson) is gonna start when he gets back. Would Kelly be interested in coming off the bench? That’s a question only he can answer. He’ll weigh his options, we’ll weigh ours, and we’ll see where it all goes. But really (I) like Kelly (and) really think he’s got great potential to be very helpful on our team.”

However, despite Kerr's optimism and Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wish to continue with the dubs, a sign-and-trade deal looks like the best option for both parties. The Golden State Warriors will get assets in return for a player who hasn't fired for them, and Kelly Oubre Jr. might get a starting role on another team.

Keeping Kelly Oubre Jr. might prove to be counter-productive, as it is unlikely his production would match his salary (he made $14 million last season). He won't be a part of the starting unit, so Kerr would be better off relying on his other bench options and even scouring the market for other role players rather than bringing the athletic forward back.

Some halftime reading: Wrote about what the Warriors' options are with Kelly Oubre Jr. this offseason @unstoppablebaby https://t.co/zJjkTzggYg — Jas Kang (@jaskang21) June 4, 2021

Another reason the Golden State Warriors should consider a sign-and-trade deal for Kelly Oubre Jr. is that if they cut him, that would only add to their already congested luxury tax bill . Oubre Jr. is likely to attract a lot of interest from both contenders and teams in development, despite enduring an underwhelming campaign.

Oubre Jr.'s ability to play off the ball and guard 1-4 are invaluable attributes. So the Golden State Warriors might end up getting valuable draft picks in return for the former Washington Wizards player, which might prove to be pivotal in another trade or a future rebuild of their roster.

Please help us improve our NBA/basketball coverage by taking this 30-second

Edited by BH