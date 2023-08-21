Why was Tyreke Evans banned from NBA? Reason behind NBA's decision explored

Back in 2019, Tyreke Evans was banned from the NBA. This punishment was handed to him after he violated the league's anti-drug program.

Tyreke Evans was once one of the league's promising young stars. However, things quikcly went downhill for him. After bouncing around the NBA for roughly a decade, he appears to be out of the league for good.

Towards the end of his final stint in the league, Evans failed a drug test. Per the rules of the Collective Barganing Agreement, he was immeditaley banned. Originally, the ban was supposed to last three years. That said, he applied for reinstatment a year early and the NBA granted it to him.

Evan has been able to sign with a team since 2021. However, nothing has come about for the former Rookie of the Year.

How did Tyreke Evans perform before being banned by the NBA?

Tyreke Evans began his NBA journey in 2009 when the Sacramento Kings drafted him first overall. The 6-foot-6 guard quickly became an impact player for them.

In his first season, Evans averaged 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. These numbers landed him on the All-Rookie team that year, and he eventually went on to take home Rookie of the Year. The runner-up for the award was Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

After four seasons, the Kings opted to move on from Evans. In the summer of 2013, they sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans in the form of a sign-and-trade.

Evans went on to play four seasons for the Pelicans, averaging 14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Then, in a shocking turn of events, he found himself heading back to the Kings. He eventually ended up being a piece in the trade that sent DeMarcus Cousins from Sacramento to New Orleans. Evans would only end up playing in 14 games for the Kings that year.

Following his second stint with the Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies were the next team to take a chance on Evans. In his lone season with the team, he looked like the player from his rookie year. Evans played in 52 games and averaged 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

The 2019 season ended up being Evans' last in the NBA. He was a member of the Indiana Pacers before the league gave him his ban. Since being reinstated in 2021, the now 33-year-old has not received another contract.

